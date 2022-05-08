Most popular boy names in the 70s in Alabama

A series of 2,000-year-old paintings have been located in a cave in Alabama, a beacon for researchers attempting to peer into North America’s past. The images were spotted by a researcher from the University of Tennessee and colleagues in Atlanta and Sewanee in a cave in northern Alabama known as the 19th Unnamed Cave (one of many whose exact whereabouts, on private property, have been obscured to hide it from vandals and looters). Mysterious images of birds, snakes, bison, human figures and weapons were published in an article in the peer-reviewed journal Antiquity last week.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO