Riverside, OH

1 dead ID’d from shooting in Riverside

By Callie Cassick, Riley Phillips
 5 days ago

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — On May 8 at 2:46 p.m. the City of Riverside Police Department was notified of a shooting victim at Miami Valley Hospital.

Riverside officers responded to Miami Valley Hospital where they discovered the victims were in a car on US-35 eastbound when the vehicle was struck by gunfire. Officers were also informed that one of the female passengers, 31-year-old Shauna Cameron of Springfield, was struck and did not survive.

The vehicle struck by at least two gunshots was a maroon 4-door Chevy Impala according to police. It car was occupied by three people: a male African American driver (29), a white female passenger (23) and Cameron.  Police reported the victims said they did not know the person who shot at their vehicle.

Police have not identified a suspect or a motive at this time, however, they are investigating this incident as a homicide.

Riverside Police are asking for the public’s assistance regarding this incident. Anyone who was in the area of east or westbound State Route 35 around 2:30 p.m. and heard gunshots or saw anything suspicious, contact the City of Riverside Police at 233-1801 or 233-2080 (dispatch).

WDTN

Two injured in Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people have been hospitalized after a shooting in Springfield Tuesday night. Just before midnight on Tuesday, officers were called to the 1000 block of Tibbett Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Springfield Police on the scene said officers rendered aid to […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

WDTN

