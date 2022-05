You can run (a red light), but you can’t hide (from the law). In 1899, the first speeding citation ever handed down in the United States was given to a New York City taxicab operator driving at a breakneck speed of 12 miles per hour. With top speeds that low, car accidents were significantly less dangerous than they are today. Intersections at the time were more laissez-faire, with drivers expected to keep their wits about them to avoid a collision.

