Georgia State

Best Amusement Parks in Georgia for Family Fun

By Melanie Preis
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmusement parks in Georgia provide hours of fun and entertainment for residents and visitors alike. Whether families need an activity for the long summer days, host a birthday party or private event at the ultimate fun site, or satisfy the cravings of thrill-seekers, Georgia amusement parks have it all! Usually open...

Here are the richest people in Georgia

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.
Georgia tax refunds will start heading your way this week

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Revenue will begin issuing special, one-time tax refunds this week. The refunds are part of House Bill 1302, which the Georgia General Assembly recently passed and Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law. This legislation allows for an additional refund of income taxes from...
Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
The “Most Redneck” Cities In Alabama

A Youtube video from a couple years back, recently has been all over social media here in 2022. The claim? These are the 10 cities that are the most redneck in our fair state. I know, that seems odd, I mean, it is Alabama. NO, not every city in Alabama is "redneck".
Georgia Running Back Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
Travel
‘Plant out of hell’ invading south Alabama, feds weigh using Asian insects to fight back

In the battle against an invasive tree that’s taking over the Mobile-Tensaw Delta, federal authorities are considering a new weapon: invasive insects. State and federal wildlife agencies have tried blasting the invasive Chinese tallow tree with herbicide dropped from the air, in addition to using controlled burns, U.S. Marines with machetes, and brigades of volunteers to fight back the invasion.
Atlanta radio personality Fly Guy DC gifts 30 mothers with spa day

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta radio personality and influencer, Fly Guy DC, and sponsors gifted 30 deserving mothers with a lavish spa day experience for Mother’s Day, according to a press release. Over 400 single mothers were nominated for the experience and out of those 30 were selected to...
Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock pushes to end overdraft fees from banks

ATLANTA — Each year, banks make billions of dollars in overdraft fees, and now one Georgia lawmaker is pushing to end them. Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock told Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray that his effort is to pressure banks to take action, and some of the biggest banks are already making major changes.

