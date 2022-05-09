ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Ja Morant doubtful to play Monday with knee injury

By Drew Hill
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 5 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO — This time, Taylor Jenkins tried to say it without any emotion.

The Memphis Grizzlies coach spoke on Sunday, the day after Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinal series, about the ongoing drama between the Warriors and Grizzlies. He has not changed his stance.

The Grizzlies believe star point guard Ja Morant was injured when Warriors guard Jordan Poole grabbed and pulled his knee during the fourth quarter of the game.

“As I said last night — I’m just trying to be matter-of-fact here — this is what Ja said and the medical team said after the play,” Jenkins said. “Ja was playing great and feeling great all game. The grab of the knee is what triggered the potential injury and why we took Ja out of the game. Nothing has changed. That was the play that triggered this.

“He has further evaluation going on, but from what I’ve been told, there’s probably a really good chance he doesn’t play tomorrow.”

Morant was not able to practice on Sunday and is listed as doubtful on the Grizzlies injury report. If he cannot play Monday in Game 4, it will be a massive blow to the Grizzlies’ chances not only in the game, but also their hopes to win the series, which they trail 2-1.

If Morant is indeed out for Game 4, Tyus Jones will fill the starting role.

“If he’s not able to go, we will rally as a team,” Jenkins said. “I’m not trying to get caught up in narratives, that’s why I’m being matter-of-fact that the injury was caused by that play. I’m not going into any further detail outside of that. Our team all season long has risen to the occasion when anybody has been out. Ja was out a number of games, and we stepped up beautifully.”

The Warriors coaches and players after Game 3 dismissed the tug by Poole on Morant’s knee. Memphis guard Dillon Brooks was ejected from Game 2 and suspended for Game 3 after making a dangerous play that injured Warriors player Gary Payton II.

“I’ve had a bad knee injury,” Warriors guard Klay Thompson said. “Jordan had no malicious intent. . . . He’s not out there clubbing people in the back of the head on fast breaks. We play the game the right way.”

The league reportedly will not hand disciplinary action to Poole as a result of the play.

The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
562K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

