ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Three people critically injured in crash

By Erica Finke
22 WSBT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Bend, Ind. — The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a two-vehicle...

wsbt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

Elkhart man killed in motorcycle crash

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a crash in Elkhart County on Thursday. Billy Joiner, 67, was driving on Old U.S. Hwy 33 near Tower Rd., when his motorcycle collided into the back of a pick-up truck stopped in heavy traffic. Joiner was transported to Elkhart General...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

One dead in fatal Elkhart Co. crash

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is continuing to provide resources for individuals still dealing with lead contamination… as well as job opportunities. A television show that showcases home makeovers for military veterans is coming to Michiana.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Fourteen-year-old killed in Niles shooting

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A homicide investigation is underway after a teenager was shot to death in Niles. Police responded to Arbor Trails apartments in the 1600 block of North 5th Street shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday. They found a 14-year-old with at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to Lakeland Medical Center, but did not survive his injuries.
NILES, MI
SCDNReports

Dead Man Found by Indiana Road Workers

Dead Man Found by Indiana Road WorkersSCDN Graphics Department. The Indiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcycle located on the entrance ramp from US 231 to southbound Interstate 65 in Crown Point.
CROWN POINT, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
Crime & Safety
South Bend, IN
Accidents
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
WNDU

UPDATE: South Bend Police identify victim in Huey Street shooting

UPDATE: The South Bend Police Department has identified the victim of Thursday night’s shooting on Huey Street as Johnnie Lee Johnson, 53, of South Bend. Johnson was pronounced dead shortly after officers and medics arrived on scene. Johnson’s family has been notified. His autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WTHR

3-year-old northern Indiana girl dies after being pulled from lake

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — The search for a 3-year-old northern Indiana girl came to a tragic end Thursday. Michigan City police received a report about the missing girl, who was last seen wearing only a t-shirt and a diaper, at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Police did not give the girl's name, but said she had autism and was nonverbal.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Driver injured in overturn crash in Calvin Township

CALVIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate a single vehicle crash at around 8:13 p.m. Wednesday night. The crash occurred at the intersection of Calvin Hill Street and Calvin Center Road in Calvin Township. According to Sheriff Richard J. Behnke, the...
CASS COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Man hurt by gunfire on Prairie Street in Elkhart

Police in Elkhart are looking for a suspect in a shooting. The victim was shot in the arm, Monday night, May 9, in the 700 block of Prairie Street by an unknown man who opened fire. ABC 57 News reports the victim returned to his vehicle before realizing that he’d...
ELKHART, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
WNDU

Timeline of Alexis Morales death investigation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are still looking for the person who killed a young woman in South Bend. Alexis Morales’ body was found on April 19 in the same car as her baby boy who was alive. There were a lot of questions on why an Amber...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

News Alert: Police identify victim in deadly shooting on Thursday

Police have identified Johnnie Lee Johnson, 53, of South Bend as the victim on Thursday night’s shooting. South Bend Police responded to the 1200 block of Huey St. around 8:20 p.m. He was pronounced deceased shortly after police and medics had responded to the shootin. Johnson’s autopsy is scheduled...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Niles Police investigating shooting death of 14 year-old

A homicide investigation is underway after the shooting death of a 14 year-old in Niles. It happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday night in the area of the Arbor Trails apartments on North 5th St. When officers arrived, they found the teen lying on the ground with at least one...
NILES, MI
22 WSBT

Update: South Bend Police investigating deadly shooting

South Bend Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 1200 block of Huey Street. Police say the call came in shortly after 8:15 Thursday evening. Officers found one victim at the scene. No suspect information is being released right now. The South Bend Police Department Violent Crimes Unit is...
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
abc57.com

Unconscious driver arrested for neglect, OWI

ELKHART, Ind. -- A driver was arrested after being found unresponsive at a stop light on N. Michigan with a child in the back seat, according to Elkhart Police. At 12:40 a.m. Wednesday, an officer arrived to W. Bristol and N. Michigan streets for a disabled vehicle call. A silver...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

One arrested in Miami Street & Kern Road crash on Sunday

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – One man was arrested in connection with a serious crash at Miami Street and Kern Road on Sunday, according to the probable cause affidavit. At 1:15 p.m. on May 8, the South Bend Police Department was called to the area for an injury crash.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WOWO News

Tuesday Night Crash Leaves One Man Seriously Hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating a crash that occurred shortly after 11 P.M. Tuesday Night in the 5300 block of Washington Center Road. Reports indicate a vehicle was traveling Northbound on Kroemer Road when it left the roadway crossing Washington Center Road, rolling over and ejecting the driver. Upon arrival by emergency personnel, the driver, an adult male, was found to have been suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was then transported to a local hospital. The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wrtv.com

Police shoot man who escaped transport vehicle in northwest Indiana

NEWTON COUNTY — Indiana State Police are investigating a police shooting in Newton County in northwestern Indiana. The shooting occurred after a man escaped police custody during a transport from the Iroquois County, Illinois jail to the Newton County, Indiana jail, according to Indiana State Police. Police said following...
NEWTON COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Driver arrested after fight in the middle of the road

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – A driver was arrested after allegedly fighting with another motorist in the eastbound lanes of Western Avenue on Sunday, according to the probable cause affidavit. On May 8, the South Bend Police Department was called to the intersection of Lombardy Drive and Western Avenue...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Missing Michigan City 3-year-old dies

A tragic update to a missing 3-year-old girl. Michigan City Police report that the missing girl has died. She was reported missing around 11:30 this morning from the 400 block of Long Beach Ln. Officers found the child along the north shoreline of Clare Lake off of Fairway Drive. First...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
wkzo.com

Speed the likely cause of a single-vehicle crash in Cass County

CALVIN TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Cass County deputies say that speed was the most likely cause of a single-vehicle accident that happened Wednesday night, May 11, around 8:15 p.m. It happened in Calvin Township in Cass County near the intersection of Calvin Hill Street and Calvin Center Road.
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Nappanee Police looking for person, vehicle

NAPPANEE, Ind. – The Nappanee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person and vehicle in the above photo. If you have any information, please contact police via Facebook Messenger or by calling 574-773-4111.
NAPPANEE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy