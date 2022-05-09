Three people critically injured in crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating a crash that occurred shortly after 11 P.M. Tuesday Night in the 5300 block of Washington Center Road. Reports indicate a vehicle was traveling Northbound on Kroemer Road when it left the roadway crossing Washington Center Road, rolling over and ejecting the driver. Upon arrival by emergency personnel, the driver, an adult male, was found to have been suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was then transported to a local hospital. The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department.

