Miners pound on Renegades in home finale

NEWTOWN – Mingo Central's home finale was a happy one on Wednesday night as the Miners pounded on the Westside Renegades in a 14-4 win at the new MCHS baseball field atop Miner Mountain. Mingo Central improved to 7-14 with the victory. The game was stopped after five...
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s been a long time coming, but Philip Barbour is a sectional titleholder in softball in 2022. The Colts met Lincoln for the third time this postseason Wednesday, ensuring yet another battle on the diamond. The two teams were tied at 3-3 in the fifth inning after a Delaney Haller solo home run, ultimately forcing extra innings between the programs.
Coal City – In a sign of respect, Independence head coach Ken Adkins stuck to his guns, intentionally walking Shady Spring slugger Olivia Barnett to get to Hadley Wood. Wood didn’t see it as a respect to her capabilities and let her bat do the talking. The senior’s...
The Fightin’ Texas Aggies softball team took the field in Gainesville, Florida for the second night in a row on Wednesday. They advanced through the first round with a victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday night, and took the field in Gainesville against the hosting Florida Gators in the second round with eyes on an extended run.
Unfortunately for the A&M ladies, the night would belong to the Gators. A double steal in the bottom of the first put Florida on the board, with the first of three runs that would cross the plate in the frame.
The Lady Gators would add another run in the bottom of the second on a Hannah Adams single, and would score no more, but they wouldn’t require the insurance. The Aggie ladies managed only a single 6th inning run, on a mere three hits, and Florida took the game.
The loss eliminates A&M from the SEC tournament, and the Aggies will await their NCAA tournament fate.
The Fairfield Lady Lions played a non-conference game this afternoon with the Zane Trace Lady Pioneers as both teams prepared for Southeast District Division III Tournament. The game was played at the Fairfield Baseball/Softball Complex on a beautiful day for softball where Zane Trace rallied for a 4-3 win. Zane...
