Fire at Myrtle Avenue Apartments in Camden displaces 9 families

An early morning three-alarm blaze at the Myrtle Avenue Apartments left several families without a home.

Authorities say the fire started at around 5 a.m.

According to an online post, Camden firefighters arrived to heavy fire coming out of the roof in Building No. 1 of the complex.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control at around 6 a.m.

The Red Cross says they are helping with the family with temporary housing and other needs.

There has been no word on what caused the fire. No injuries have been reported.