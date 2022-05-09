ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Fire at Myrtle Avenue Apartments in Camden displaces 9 families

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lIXq0_0fXB6KQT00

An early morning three-alarm blaze at the Myrtle Avenue Apartments left several families without a home.

Authorities say the fire started at around 5 a.m.

According to an online post, Camden firefighters arrived to heavy fire coming out of the roof in Building No. 1 of the complex.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control at around 6 a.m.

The Red Cross says they are helping with the family with temporary housing and other needs.

There has been no word on what caused the fire. No injuries have been reported.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camden, NJ
Camden, NJ
Crime & Safety
phl17.com

Woman found dead inside a Edwin Place home

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A woman was found dead inside a North Philadelphia residence Friday morning. The incident happened on the 1700 block of Edwin Place around 8:02 am. According to police, a 44-year-old woman was found by responding officers with a gunshot wound to the head. Medics pronounced the victim dead at 8:19 am, police say.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thenjsentinel.com

FATAL MVA – Franklin Twp/Gloucester County

On Thursday, 05/12/2022 at 06:02 a.m. Franklin Township Police Department responded to a single car motor vehicle crash on Dutch Mill Road. Upon arriving on scene officers located a male subject entrapped within the vehicle which had struck a utility pole. After extracting the male from the vehicle lifesaving measures were performed; however, the subject succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Man Shot and Killed Sitting in Parked SUV in Burlington County, NJ

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina says a 40-year-old Willingboro man was shot and killed early Thursday morning while he was sitting in a parked vehicle. According to authorities, City of Burlington police officers on patrol heard gunfire around 3 AM and responded to the 500 block of Linden Avenue to investigate. Upon arrival, "they discovered Dominick Santiago in the driver’s seat of an SUV suffering from multiple gunshot wounds."
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Accident#The Red Cross
BreakingAC

Electrical fire displaces 10 in Atlantic City

An electrical damaged two attached Atlantic City homes Tuesday. Firefighters had a difficult time finding the origin of the fire since many electrical appliances were burning, Fire Chief Scott Evans said. High winds blew the electrical line off the building on Kingston Avenue, he said. Fire was in the walls,...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
News 12

DEEP investigates deadly shooting of female bear in Newtown

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is investigating the deadly shooting of a bear in Newtown. The Newtown Police Department says the shooting happened Thursday and that they are working with DEEP to investigate. Investigators say a female bear was shot and that her surviving bear cubs were...
NEWTOWN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
Daily Voice

Man Slain Inside Vehicle In South Jersey Shooting: Prosecutor

A 40-year-old man from Willingboro was shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle that was parked on a City of Burlington street, authorities said. City of Burlington police officers on overnight patrol heard gunfire just before 3 a.m. on Thursday, May 12 and responded to the 500 block of Linden Avenue to investigate, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and City of Burlington Police Chief John Fine.
BURLINGTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Delaware County Man Accused Of Manufacturing Drugs, Guns In Apartment Just Block Away From Media Courthouse

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware County man is accused of manufacturing drugs and guns in his apartment, just a block away from the courthouse in Media. Thirty-six-year-old Jeffrey Neithammer was arrested on Sunday. Officers and firefighters were searching for the source of a fire alarm in the building on the 300 block of State Street. It turned out to be a smoke detector in Neithhammer’s apartment. Officers say they found evidence of a meth lab, two ghost guns and several 3D printed handgun magazines and silencers. “Guns and drugs, that’s what this defendant was manufacturing in an apartment on State Street in Media....
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
News 12

Owner: Yonkers store robbed of $100,000 worth of jewelry

Police are investigating a smash-and-grab at a Yonkers jewelry store Thursday evening. They say the theft took place at Golden Square Jewelry, located on South Broadway around 5:20 p.m. Officials say four men walked up to the storefront, took a sledgehammer to the window and stole jewelry that the owners...
YONKERS, NY
News 12

DEEP, Ridgefield police investigate deadly shooting of female bear involving off-duty police officer

A tagged bear that had a popular following on Facebook has been shot and killed by someone in Newtown. Ridgefield police put out a statement saying, "We are aware that one of our officers was involved in an off-duty incident in which a bear was shot and killed in Newtown. The incident is under investigation by the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and we refer all inquiries to them. We have no further information."
NEWTOWN, CT
News 12

News 12

74K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy