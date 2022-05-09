ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Windy start for some to start the work week

By Cameron Chinn
WLUC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCloudy skies are above the region as the past week has been sunny. As we approach the work week some coastal counties could experience some windy conditions in the afternoon and evening hours...

www.uppermichiganssource.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

UP weather expected to be less severe soon

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Severe storms swept through the U.P. this week. The rain damaged County Roads 510 and 550. The National Weather Service is predicting that the weather will be milder in the coming days. A cold front is expected to provide some relief from the heat and will also make it less likely that severe weather will continue.
ENVIRONMENT
WLUC

Another round of scattered showers, t-storms through Thursday morning

A strong Colorado-based system approaches Western Upper Michigan Wednesday night, spreading rain and thunderstorm chances towards the Eastern U.P. through Thursday. For the West and Central U.P., with its close proximity to the low pressure system, a few of the thunderstorms can become severe and produce large hail and gusty winds. The system lifts northeast of the region Thursday midday, a brief break from rain and thunderstorms before ramping up again in during the heat of Thursday afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
WLUC

Times of storms and hot/humid

A line of thunderstorms will move out of the area early this morning. Otherwise, the humidity and heat ramp up today. We’ll have temperatures reach at least 20° above normal. Then, some scattered thunderstorms redevelop this afternoon. A few could produce strong winds and small hail. The stormy stretch ends by Sunday. Then, we’ll see a cooler air mass move in for next week.
ENVIRONMENT
WLUC

Morning fog followed by warmth ahead of next round of storms

Areas of fog will be around early in the morning. Otherwise, we’re looking at a dry day in the midst of this active week. Our next system is developing in Colorado. The warm front will move across the U.P. tomorrow and as it does so a strong southerly wind flow will develop. It will bring in more heat and humidity. We could end up with some record-breaking highs as temperatures will be at least 10-20° above average for the end of the week. Aside from this, the pattern will be unsettled. Our next round of showers and thunderstorms will move in tonight through tomorrow. A few could reach severe limits with strong winds and small hail. This is mainly possible for the western U.P. because they’ll weaken as those storms move east.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLUC

Another round of storms later today

A slow-moving system in the Northern Plains will bring another round of storms this afternoon and evening across parts of the Upper Peninsula. These will start to develop late in the afternoon from Keweenaw county south to Iron county and as west as Marquette/Menominee counties. They could reach severe limits producing strong winds, hail, and heavy rain. Rainfall amounts are expected to be around .50″ to 1.50″ with some of those storms. Flash flooding is the largest hazard with these storms. They’ll weaken tonight. However, a few thunderstorms are possible tomorrow afternoon. Once this system moves out cooler air arrives on Sunday through next week.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy