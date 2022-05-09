Windy start for some to start the work week

Areas of fog will be around early in the morning. Otherwise, we’re looking at a dry day in the midst of this active week. Our next system is developing in Colorado. The warm front will move across the U.P. tomorrow and as it does so a strong southerly wind flow will develop. It will bring in more heat and humidity. We could end up with some record-breaking highs as temperatures will be at least 10-20° above average for the end of the week. Aside from this, the pattern will be unsettled. Our next round of showers and thunderstorms will move in tonight through tomorrow. A few could reach severe limits with strong winds and small hail. This is mainly possible for the western U.P. because they’ll weaken as those storms move east.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO