Windy start for some to start the work week

A slow-moving system in the Northern Plains will bring another round of storms this afternoon and evening across parts of the Upper Peninsula. These will start to develop late in the afternoon from Keweenaw county south to Iron county and as west as Marquette/Menominee counties. They could reach severe limits producing strong winds, hail, and heavy rain. Rainfall amounts are expected to be around .50″ to 1.50″ with some of those storms. Flash flooding is the largest hazard with these storms. They’ll weaken tonight. However, a few thunderstorms are possible tomorrow afternoon. Once this system moves out cooler air arrives on Sunday through next week.
