Jeopardy!’s Mattea Roacha reveals if she wants Ken Jennings or Mayim Bialik to be permanent host after her shocking loss

By Jorge Solis
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
JEOPARDY!'S Mattea Roacha has revealed who she would want between Ken Jennings or Mayim Bialik to become the permanent host after her shocking loss.

Mattea, 23, has opened up to Vulture about who she thought would be "the best choice" between Ken, 47, and Mayim, 46.

Mattea Roach picked her 'best choice' as Jeopardy! host Credit: ABC
Mattea said Mayim Bialik does not have 'same experience' as Ken Jennings Credit: ABC

The Jeopardy! contestant was previously on a wild 23 straight games winning streak.

This is the fifth-longest streak on the ABC quiz show as the Candaian tutor earned up to $560,983.

Fans have been eager to find out who might become the new permanent host after the legendary Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek passed away in 2020.

When asked about who she preferred as a "permanent choice," Mattea picked Ken "because of his history with the show."

She continued: "As a contestant, there is something really special about being onstage with the greatest player of all time.

"Someone who understands in a very visceral way what it is like to be in your position."

Matttea described the former Blossom actress as a "fantastic" host, but Mayim did not "have that same experience."

Ken is best known for his 32-game winning streak and won the title for Greatest of All Time on the ABC game show.

HER SHOCKING LOSS

Recently, Mattea's winning streak came to an abrupt end on the ABC show.

She lost to Danielle Mauer, a Georgia marketing manager, during the round of Final Jeopardy.

During Final Jeopardy - under the category of "USA" - the correct response to the international airport in Danielle's hometown of Georgia turned out to be Hartsfield-Jackson.

Although Mattea was in the lead, she did not respond correctly, and lost the wager by just $1 dollar.

Danielle stood stunned as she became crowned the new winner.

TAKING A BREAK

Recently, Ken revealed that he will be leaving the show for a long hiatus.

The host announced: “I'm handing the keys back to the talented actor-producer-writer-director (!) Mayim Bialik for a few months.”

He gushed over his co-host and continued: “We are lucky to have her!

“Thanks for watching, and I'll be back before the end of the season.”

However, Jeopardy! fans were not happy to hear that he would be away from their TV screens.

One fan wrote: “For a few months? Guess I will not be watching for that long, then.”

Another fan added: “You will be so missed, Ken! You need to be the permanent host! Why is this not obvious to the powers that be?"

A third fan noted: “No! No, Ken! I guess I can skip Jeopardy! for awhile."

A fourth person said: "A couple of months is way too long!"

Fans have speculated that Ken will snag the permanent hosting gig after announcing he dropped out of The Chase, another quiz-based game show.

Ken announced he will be taking a break from hosting duties Credit: ABC
Mattea Roach has won over 23 games on Jeopardy! Credit: ABC
Mattea said Ken Jennings 'has history with the show' Credit: NBC

