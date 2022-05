Trevor Bauer made just 17 starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season before his future with the team was thrown into doubt amid multiple allegations of sexual assault. MLB placed Bauer on administrative leave last July and began an investigation into claims brought forth by a San Diego woman. Bauer remained on the restricted list through the 2021 World Series, and was put back on it at the start of Spring Training this year.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO