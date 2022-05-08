ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naugatuck, CT

At least 10 cars smashed overnight in Naugatuck, police say

By Raga Justin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAUGATUCK — More than 10 car windows were smashed early Sunday and Naugatuck police are asking for help identifying the culprits. Naugatuck police said in a Facebook post that two individuals were likely...

