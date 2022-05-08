ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne, PA

Look Back: Luzerne Borough’s Soldier’s and Sailor’s Monument turns 100

By Ed Lewis
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RBpcZ_0fXABwxU00
Picture published in the Wilkes-Barre Record Aug. 28, 1919.

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Residents of Luzerne Borough held a homecoming parade Aug. 27, 1919, to honor the borough’s 232 boys who served and the nine soldiers who perished during World War I.

The Evening News newspaper reported the parade was “the largest seen on the West Side in years,” as it slowly moved on Bennett Street with all the whistles and church bells ringing.

“Every business house, private residence and public building was decorated. Old Glory could be seen floating everywhere while there were a number of the allies’ flags used in the decorative scheme,” the Evening News reported.

With the parade being a huge success, an idea came-about.

A memorial committee chaired by James J. McCarthy was organized to raise funds to build a monument honoring the borough’s brave soldiers. Committee members needed to raise $1,600 to construct the memorial.

Soon after the announcement of plans to build a permanent memorial, John C. Haddock Jr. turned over a $1,000 donation in honor of his father, John C. Haddock Sr. Haddock Jr. was president and treasurer of the Haddock Mining Company.

“Mr. Haddock’s generous contribution is a welcome surprise to the members of the memorial committee and will relieve them of a considerable part of the burden of raising funds,” the Wilkes-Barre Record reported May 16, 1921.

As a result of the committee’s efforts, the monument was dedicated July 4, 1922 in front of the Luzerne High School at Bennett and Academy streets.

“One of the biggest events of the Fourth of July was staged at Luzerne yesterday morning when Miss Nellie McAndrew and Miss Tillie Moses, sisters of two of the nine Luzerne boys who lost their lives during the World War, dedicated the Soldier’s and Sailor’s Monument on the high school campus,” the Times Leader reported July 5, 1922.

The Times Leader in the story noted the stone used to construct the monument all came within the borough.

“A bronze plate with the names of all the Luzerne boys who served in the World War inscribed on it, and a bronze Eagle, the work of a noted artist, is placed on the top of the monument. On each side of the monument is a tree, the gift of this year’s graduating class of the Luzerne High School, planted in memory of the late Rev. W.J. Day. In all, nine boys from Luzerne gave their lives to their country during the war, the first of these being Edwin Raub,” the Times Leader reported.

Edwin H. Raub was a private with Battery D, 109th Field Artillery, and died of pneumonia in France on June 15, 1918. His father, Andrew G. Raub, received notification of his son’s death by a cablegram, the Evening News reported June 19, 1918.

A memorial service was held for Raub at the family home on June 21, 1918.

Raub served with the 109th Field Artillery with his brother, Andrew Raub.

Since the dedication of the monument, wreaths were placed each Memorial Day and annually on Nov. 11 each year, which is Veterans Day, marking the end of World War I.

While the high school was turned into a middle school in 1969, the monument was saved when a fire tore through the school building that was damaged beyond repair on Jan. 16, 1974.

What remained of the building was razed creating a vacant lot.

Luzerne Borough officials took ownership of the property they turned into Luzerne Borough Veterans Memorial Park. A second military monument was erected and in 2017, a bronze statue of Rocky Castellani was unveiled at the Memorial Park.

Castellani was a native of Luzerne Borough and a U.S. Marine serving in the Pacific Theater of World War II. During the war, Castellani boxed in the Marine Corps and turned professional upon his military discharge.

Comments / 0

Related
MilitaryTimes

WWI Navy hero may get Medal of Honor 52 years after death

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Frederick Riefkohl was the first Puerto Rican to graduate from the U.S. Naval Academy. A World War I hero who led a successful showdown with a German submarine. And a World War II ship commander who retired as a rear admiral — he even has his own Wikipedia page.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Soldier killed, 2 hurt in Joint Base Lewis-McChord training accident

A junior soldier assigned to 7th Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, died Monday and two more were injured in a single-vehicle accident during a training exercise, a division spokesperson said. Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, from Dover, Delaware, was killed in the Yakima Training Area mishap, according a release...
DOVER, DE
Daily Mail

Three US Navy sailors are found dead in 'unrelated' incidents on USS George Washington in under a week as rapid intervention psychiatric team is deployed on board

Three US Navy sailors have died on an aircraft carrier in less than a week, with officials saying the tragedies are all unrelated. The deaths happened on the USS George Washington earlier this month, with two of the three victims so-far identified. They are Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Natasha...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Navy service member dies during training in Hawaii

A Navy service member assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit One died on Sunday during training in Hawaii. Lt. j.g. Aaron Fowler, 29, became unresponsive while training with the Marine Corps at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kanehoe Bay and was later pronounced deceased at a hospital. Fowler entered...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Luzerne, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Luzerne, PA
Government
People

More Than 200 Sailors Leave the USS George Washington After Multiple Deaths Aboard Ship

The U.S. Navy is allowing hundreds of sailors to leave the USS George Washington this week following a string of deaths aboard the docked aircraft carrier. In April, three sailors assigned to the ship were found dead in less than a week, with two of them confirmed to have died by suicide, PEOPLE previously reported. Four other deaths — for a total of seven — have occurred aboard the ship within the last year, according to CNN.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Upworthy

Homeless dog that comforted troops in Kosovo to fly to America to live with one of the soldiers

Duke is now set to fly to America and to Sergeant Kelsey. "The entire Army unit is so excited that Duke is coming home. This is the moment we've prayed for," said Sergeant Kelsey. The staff at the Alamal Foundation also held a farewell party for Duke, who they fostered during his recovery. It included a dog-friendly celebration cake, party hats and well wishes. Paws of War has launched a campaign to help raise money for Duke’s flight to the U.S. and his lifetime medical care. "Everyone is thinking of our troops serving overseas right now and they want to help in some way," said Dereck Cartright. "We absolutely want to put a smile on their faces and ensure they don’t have to worry about Duke surviving. We are happy to help them with this mission and hope that many people in the community will want to support it as well. We can’t do it without their support."
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Day#Parade#The Memorial Committee#The Wilkes Barre Record
WIBW

Fort Riley soldiers give Polish military crash course in Abrams tanks

DRAWSKO POMORSKIE TRAINING AREA, Poland (WIBW) - The Polish military got a crash course in Abrams tanks from soldiers from Fort Riley during a 3-day Summit in Europe. The U.S. Army says soldiers from Fort Riley’s 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division hosted their first Abrams Operations Summit with soldiers from Polish Land Forces from April 26 - 28.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
americanmilitarynews.com

Vietnam veterans: The forgotten ones

— Welcome to small-town USA, or what many consider to be the “fly over” states. The true backbone of America, where patriotism can be seen and felt on every corner, from your local diner, area businesses, farms, and homes as the flag flies high and true through the prairies of the upper Midwest. The smell of home-cooked meals where families once gathered around a dinner table to discuss current events, life, or what was going on down at the local Clay County fair. The good ole days, you know back when life seemed to be so simple without all the booming technology, cell phones, and the distractions of social media and a 24-hour breaking news cycle.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

These Army pilots poop in luxury at Joint Base Lewis-McChord

A group of warrant officers at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, gained notoriety last week after their hangar bathroom was shared by U.S. Army WTF Moments. The 2-158 Assault Helicopter Battalion latrine lacks many of the amenities soldiers have come to know and love about most Army bathrooms — the familiar washed-out glow of flickering fluorescent lights; rusty, broken hand soap dispensers; suspicious puddles; and stained ceiling tiles that inspire questions that you don’t want answers to.
WASHINGTON STATE
MilitaryTimes

Navy bolsters submarine force in Guam to support Indo-Pacific missions

The Navy now has five submarines homeported in Guam — up from two the service had based there as of November 2021. The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines Springfield and Annapolis shifted their homeport to Naval Base Guam last month. The Springfield was previously based in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii while the Annapolis was at Naval Base Point Loma in California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Enterprise

Navy Vessel Named After First Black Marine Aviator Frank E. Petersen Jr. Will Be Commissioned in May

A ship named after the first Black aviator and general officer in the Marine Corps will be commissioned on Saturday, May 14, 2022. According to a press release from the Navy, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, the future USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), will be commissioned, honoring Petersen Jr., the first African American Marine Corps aviator and the first African American Marine Corps officer to be promoted to brigadier general. He died on Aug. 25, 2015.
PASCAGOULA, MS
Navy Times

Pentagon budget aims to shrink the military by thousands

Most of the military services are hoping to get smaller, as the Army, Navy and Air Force seek to slash thousands from their rolls. The Defense Department budget request unveiled April 4 asks for Congress to cut about 25,000 positions from the military services, which would bring authorized end strength much closer in line with current manning levels.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Times Leader

Times Leader

10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy