Look Back: Luzerne Borough’s Soldier’s and Sailor’s Monument turns 100

Picture published in the Wilkes-Barre Record Aug. 28, 1919.

Residents of Luzerne Borough held a homecoming parade Aug. 27, 1919, to honor the borough’s 232 boys who served and the nine soldiers who perished during World War I.

The Evening News newspaper reported the parade was “the largest seen on the West Side in years,” as it slowly moved on Bennett Street with all the whistles and church bells ringing.

“Every business house, private residence and public building was decorated. Old Glory could be seen floating everywhere while there were a number of the allies’ flags used in the decorative scheme,” the Evening News reported.

With the parade being a huge success, an idea came-about.

A memorial committee chaired by James J. McCarthy was organized to raise funds to build a monument honoring the borough’s brave soldiers. Committee members needed to raise $1,600 to construct the memorial.

Soon after the announcement of plans to build a permanent memorial, John C. Haddock Jr. turned over a $1,000 donation in honor of his father, John C. Haddock Sr. Haddock Jr. was president and treasurer of the Haddock Mining Company.

“Mr. Haddock’s generous contribution is a welcome surprise to the members of the memorial committee and will relieve them of a considerable part of the burden of raising funds,” the Wilkes-Barre Record reported May 16, 1921.

As a result of the committee’s efforts, the monument was dedicated July 4, 1922 in front of the Luzerne High School at Bennett and Academy streets.

“One of the biggest events of the Fourth of July was staged at Luzerne yesterday morning when Miss Nellie McAndrew and Miss Tillie Moses, sisters of two of the nine Luzerne boys who lost their lives during the World War, dedicated the Soldier’s and Sailor’s Monument on the high school campus,” the Times Leader reported July 5, 1922.

The Times Leader in the story noted the stone used to construct the monument all came within the borough.

“A bronze plate with the names of all the Luzerne boys who served in the World War inscribed on it, and a bronze Eagle, the work of a noted artist, is placed on the top of the monument. On each side of the monument is a tree, the gift of this year’s graduating class of the Luzerne High School, planted in memory of the late Rev. W.J. Day. In all, nine boys from Luzerne gave their lives to their country during the war, the first of these being Edwin Raub,” the Times Leader reported.

Edwin H. Raub was a private with Battery D, 109th Field Artillery, and died of pneumonia in France on June 15, 1918. His father, Andrew G. Raub, received notification of his son’s death by a cablegram, the Evening News reported June 19, 1918.

A memorial service was held for Raub at the family home on June 21, 1918.

Raub served with the 109th Field Artillery with his brother, Andrew Raub.

Since the dedication of the monument, wreaths were placed each Memorial Day and annually on Nov. 11 each year, which is Veterans Day, marking the end of World War I.

While the high school was turned into a middle school in 1969, the monument was saved when a fire tore through the school building that was damaged beyond repair on Jan. 16, 1974.

What remained of the building was razed creating a vacant lot.

Luzerne Borough officials took ownership of the property they turned into Luzerne Borough Veterans Memorial Park. A second military monument was erected and in 2017, a bronze statue of Rocky Castellani was unveiled at the Memorial Park.

Castellani was a native of Luzerne Borough and a U.S. Marine serving in the Pacific Theater of World War II. During the war, Castellani boxed in the Marine Corps and turned professional upon his military discharge.