Favorite: Perennial power Hempfield has been ranked No. 1 for most of the season not based on reputation but on talent. While the Spartans are young (four seniors) and could be a year or two away from possible WPIAL glory, they have pitching, hitters and defense that can carry them a long way under first-year coach Tina Madison. Two of Section 2 champion Hempfield’s losses are by one run to Seneca Valley (2-1) and Armstrong (4-3). An 8-3 loss to Latrobe on Wednesday was a late-season speed bump. The seven-time WPIAL champions (they won 6A in 2017, ’18 and ’19) have an all-freshman battery in pitcher Riley Miller and catcher Allison Cervola.

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO