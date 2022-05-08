Rochester in Focus: 21 Stories

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes! Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days. It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed.
With a state as large as and with as many residents as New York, you're bound to have quite a bit of crime that accompanies it. Unfortunately, it's a byproduct of having such a large population that is rife with poverty and inequity. Every year the New York State Division...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A South Carolina fugitive who is wanted for murder was captured in Rochester on Tuesday morning. Miguel Otero, 19, was charged with murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime by the Fountain Inn Police Department back on June 10, 2020, but the United States Marshals Service said he fled to New York before police could arrest him.
New laws are always something that can be debatable within the community. While some are for the new law and others may be against it, sometimes we can come together and agree to disagree. New York State residents may be shocked to hear about this new law. Some may feel...
A man in Upstate New York posted a video of a rather large cat walking through his neighborhood and he asked people what type of animal they thought it was. The results varied and were quite interesting, and speculation ran wild. See the video of this big cat below- what...
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are seeking the public's help finding a missing teen. Zimyra "Myra" McCloud, 14, has been missing since Saturday, May 7. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Andrew J. Warn, 29, of West Winfield, was charged in Herkimer on May 4 with driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. • Brian D. Allen, 51, of West Winfield,...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 20-year-old man is recovering after he was shot late Friday evening in Rochester on Columbia Avenue near Genesee Street. Officers with the Rochester Police Department say the victim was shot at least one time in his upper body at around 11 p.m. A private vehicle took the victim to Strong […]
It’s a story that’s gone on for 13 years and it may FINALLY be coming to end. This article is part news, part opinion. Please take that for what it’s worth. Brittanee Drexel is from Rochester, NY where she had been going to Gates-Chili (Chai-lie) high school in 2009. She was 17 years old when she left her home, without telling her mother, for Myrtle Beach on spring break. She played soccer and had an interest in nursing, cosmetology, and modeling.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WHEC) — Two Rochester men with prior convictions were arrested on Saturday because New York State Police say US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) found a loaded handgun in their vehicle after they took a wrong turn on the Peace Bridge. It happened shortly after 8 p.m....
ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — A 17-year-old and 20-year-old are in the hospital after being shot in separate areas of western Rochester overnight on Saturday. To the east, a home with people inside was struck by gunfire on Saturday morning. The Rochester Police Department said that both of the men...
As New York State gets closer to allowing sales of recreational marijuana, local municipalities had to let the state know by the end of 2021 whether they were going to participate. The state will issue licenses for one or both - marijuana dispensaries or on-site consumption lounges. The local governments that decided to opt-out can change their minds and opt in at any time. However, the towns that opted-in, will not be able to change their minds now.
