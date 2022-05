FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. — A Fayette County man has been charged with malicious wounding and attempted murder following a shooting in the Gauley Bridge area. According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a shots fired call around 10 p.m. Tuesday. As deputies were driving to the area, someone standing outside of the Alloy General Ambulance Station flagged them down. Deputies found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO