Boston, MA

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Delivers lone run

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Devers went 2-for-4 with with a double, a walk and an RBI in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the White Sox. Devers...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Brewers' Christian Yelich: Hits for third career cycle

Yelich went 4-for-5 with a home run, a triple, a double, three RBI and two runs during Wednesday's 14-11 loss to the Reds. The 30-year-old launched a three-run shot to left during the third inning for his fifth long ball of the season, and he came through with a triple during the ninth to complete his third career cycle, all of which have come against Cincinnati. Yelich entered Wednesday's contest 0-for-9 with three walks and a run over the previous three games, but he rebounded in a big way during the series finale. He has a .259/.356/.482 slash line with 20 RBI, 22 runs and three stolen bases through 31 games.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Kirilloff isn't starting Wednesday against the Astros. Kirilloff started in the last three games and went 2-for-8 with a run and three strikeouts. Gilberto Celestino will start in left field while Jose Miranda starts at first base.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jake Marisnick: Requires surgery

Marisnick sustained a UCL injury in his left thumb and will require surgery, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports. Marisnick landed on the injured list Tuesday after sustaining his thumb injury during Monday's matchup against the Dodgers. The 31-year-old doesn't have a timetable for his return, but he'll presumably require more than the minimum of 10 days on the IL. Prior to his injury, Marisnick had hit .163 with two doubles, five runs, an RBI and a stolen base over 22 games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Twins' Kyle Garlick: Nearing rehab assignment

Interim manager Jayce Tingler said Wednesday that Garlick could begin a rehab assignment in the near future, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Garlick landed on the injured list with a strained right calf May 2, but he's recently ramped up his rehab program and is nearing game action. Given it's been a relatively short absence, the 30-year-old shouldn't require much time in the minors to get back up to speed.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Remains out of lineup

Lowrie (back) isn't starting Monday against the Tigers. Lowrie was scratched from Sunday's lineup due to lower-back tightness, although he was reportedly available off the bench. He'll likely be available in a depth capacity once again Monday, and he should be considered day-to-day for now.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: On bench Wednesday

Tsutsugo will take a seat in Wednesday's series finale against the Dodgers. Tsutsugo will be on the bench Wednesday after starting three straight games, going 2-for-10 with a double and two RBI over that stretch. Michael Chavis will draw the start at first base and bat fifth as the Pirates try to take the series from Dodgers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Jason Heyward: Steals first base

Heyward went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Padres. The stolen base is the first of the season for Heyward, who hasn't done with the bat, as evidenced by his .603 OPS, which would be a new career low. The veteran stole 20 or more bases in consecutive seasons back in 2014 and 2015, but he doesn't run nearly as much these days. Heyward recorded eight or fewer steals in each of the past five seasons, so don't expect too much more production in that category, despite the swipe Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
Rafael Devers
CBS Sports

Guardians' Aaron Civale: Guardians-White Sox postponed

Civale and the Guardians won't face the White Sox on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to COVID-19-related concerns within Cleveland's organization. Wednesday's game becomes the first to be postponed during the 2022 MLB season due to non-weather-related reasons. Assuming they aren't dealing with an outbreak that forces the team to suspend operations for several days, the Guardians will return to action Friday in Minnesota. Civale would likely be pushed back two days in the schedule to start that game.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Brewers' Adrian Houser: Dealt third defeat

Houser (3-3) was charged with the loss Wednesday against the Reds after allowing seven runs (three earned) on six hits with four walks and three strikeouts across four innings. Houser was hurt by an error during the opening frame which resulted in four unearned runs coming across, and he also...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Remains sidelined

Crawford (back) remains on the bench Monday against the Phillies. Crawford left Saturday's game against the Rays with back spasms and didn't take part in Sunday's series finale. He'll miss the chance to face his former team Monday, but there's been no indication that he's anything other than day-to-day. Dylan Moore will make another start at shortstop.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Padres' Luke Voit: Launches first two homers in win

Voit went 3-for-5 with two solo home runs and three runs in Wednesday's loss to the Cubs. The first baseman took Keegan Thompson deep in the second inning and then launched another homer off Mychal Givens in the seventh frame. Voit finally notched his first homers of the season Wednesday. The 31-year-old has struggled to a .184 batting average over 49 at-bats to open the season. Voit will look to springboard this effort into a hot stretch in the coming weeks.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Head to bench Tuesday

Grichuk is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Grichuk is 0-for-12 with eight strikeouts over his past three games and will receive Tuesday off to reset. Yonathan Daza will start in left field in his place and bat fifth.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Padres' Blake Snell: Solid again in third rehab start

Snell completed five innings for Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and no walks while striking out seven to earn the win. In his third minor-league rehab appearance -- and first at the Triple-A level -- Snell extended to five frames and tossed 59 pitches. The latter number was seven pitches fewer than he threw in his previous rehab outing, but Snell was more effective Tuesday in limiting his opponent to just one run. The Padres haven't yet announced the next step for the left-hander, though manager Bob Melvin has suggested that this was likely his final rehab start, per Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Vidal Brujan: Recalled and starting in right

Brujan was recalled by the Rays on Tuesday and will bat eighth and play right field against the Angels, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Brujan has spent the bulk of this season with Triple-A Durham, spending just two days on the big-league roster. He's gone 0-for-3 at the major-league level but has hit .300/.400/.467 with six steals and as many walks as strikeouts in 16 Triple-A games. He can play all around the diamond and could fill in at multiple spots if he's allowed to stick around, but for now he'll cover for Manuel Margot in the outfield, who's day-to-day with hamstring discomfort. Calvin Faucher was optioned to clear space on the roster.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Angels' Jake Gatewood: Activated from minor-league IL

Gatewood (unspecified) was activated from Triple-A Salt Lake's 7-day injured list Tuesday. Gatewood was placed on the IL in early April due to an unspecified injury, and he missed over a month before his activation Tuesday. The first baseman displayed good power at Triple-A in 2021 with 28 homers and 84 RBI, but he batted only .227 and registered a troubling 34.9 percent strikeout rate. He has yet to get into a game this season.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Lopez: Goes on bereavement leave

The Orioles placed Lopez on the bereavement list Tuesday. Per MLB rules, players placed on the bereavement list aren't eligible to be activated for at least three days and can stay on the list for a maximum of seven days, so at the very least, Lopez won't be available for the Orioles' three-game series with the Cardinals that begins Tuesday. While Lopez is sidelined, Dillon Tate is the most likely candidate to handle closing duties for the Orioles; he's recorded the only Baltimore save this season that that hasn't gone to Lopez, who has recorded four.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Angels' Griffin Canning: Suffers setback

Canning (back) experienced soreness after tossing a simulated game Monday and will scale back his throwing for a few days, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Canning's sim game Monday was only two innings, but the right-hander felt "more soreness than expected" afterward and will now take a step back from his throwing progression. It's not clear if this will affect his timeline for returning to the big club since he's not eligible to return until early June. It's at least encouraging that the Angels hope Canning can play catch Wednesday, per Sam Blum of The Athletic.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Luke Voit: Returns from injured list

Voit (biceps) was activated off the 10-day injured list Tuesday. The 31-year-old landed on the shelf April 23 with a biceps tendon injury and will rejoin the big-league roster after a five-game rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso. Voit went 0-for-18 with 12 strikeouts during the rehab stint, which isn't a great sign given his .143/.315/.167 slash line and 31.5 percent strikeout rate prior to the injury. The veteran slugger may need to get on track quickly in order to maintain a regular spot in San Diego's lineup.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Set to rejoin big club

The Cubs will recall Schwindel from Triple-A Iowa ahead of Monday's game in San Diego, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Chicago optioned Schwindel to Triple-A just one day ago, so in order for him to be eligible to rejoin the big club, the Cubs will have to place another player on the injured list. Before being demoted, Schwindel had handled an everyday role for the Cubs at either first base or designated hitter, hitting .209 with five extra-base hits in 96 plate appearances. Because of his earlier struggles, Schwindel may have to settle for a part-time role during his upcoming stint with the big club unless the Cubs place another everyday position player on the IL.
CHICAGO, IL

