ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

1 injured in shooting at party in central Fresno

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dQwK6_0fX9NoIu00 A party in central Fresno ended in shots, screams, and police cars early on Sunday morning.

Police say they received several 911 calls after gunfire rang out at the home near Garland and Angus.

Officers arrived to find a man at the party suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder, and a woman who had moderate injuries from being physically assaulted.

Both are expected to recover.

The house and a parked vehicle in the driveway had been hit several times by bullets.

Officers spoke to several men and women at the scene, and are trying to piece together what happened at the party.

Comments / 2

Related
yourcentralvalley.com

Car flips after collision in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A car flipped during a collision that left the driver with serious injuries according to the Fresno Police Department. The collision occurred near East Belmont Avenue and North First Street in Fresno. Police say the driver was injured but is in stable condition. Investigators are...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Arrest made in 2021 Fresno homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An arrest has been made in a 2021 homicide case, police announced Thursday. Fresno police announced the arrest of Michael Fitch, 32, in the 2021 killing of Cory Smith. On March 1, 2021, Smith was found in the area of Pierce and Montecito avenues. Investigators say Smith had been shot after […]
FRESNO, CA
Bakersfield Now

Firefighters injured while battling Tollhouse Fire in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — UPDATE (5/12/2022) The Tollhouse Fire has burned 171 acres by Thursday morning and containment is at 60 percent. --- A firefighter had to be airlifted to the hospital Wednesday after being injured while battling the Tollhouse Fire, which is currently taking place in Fresno County.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Third person killed in crash near Coalinga

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The third person who was killed in a head-on collision that also resulted in the death of a mother and her two-year-old daughter has been identified according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. On May 2, around 2:40 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to collision reports in the area […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
YourCentralValley.com

POLICE: Man found dead on a road in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was found dead in the middle of an Exeter road Thursday morning, police say. At approximately 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report of a man who was unconscious near the intersection of F and King street. When investigators arrived they determined that the man was dead […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
FOX26

Man found dead in the streets of Exeter

EXETER, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was found dead in the middle of the road in Exeter. Exeter Police were responding to a call Thursday morning of an unconscious man in the middle of the road near F Street and King Street. When they arrived, they found the man...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Police Officer Appreciation Week kicks off early with pizza

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The week of May 15 through May 21 has been proclaimed Police Officer Appreciation Week. To celebrate the occasion, a local pizzeria treated Fresno police officers to lunch on Wednesday. Officials from The Curry Pizza Company and the American Sikh Sangat said they wanted to thank law enforcement officers for serving […]
FRESNO, CA
FOX26

Seatbelt violation turns into 100 MPH chase with CHP

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested Thursday afternoon following a high-speed chase that started just east of Sanger. The California Highway Patrol says an officer tried to pull over a man for a seatbelt violation, but he instead took off, reaching over 100 miles per hour. "Once...
FRESNO, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
47K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy