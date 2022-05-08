ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Landon Barker Called Out by Fans for Listening to ‘Auntie Kim’ Kardashian’s Ex Kanye West’s Song

 3 days ago

Family drama? Travis Barker ’s kid Landon Barker was called out by fans for listening to one of Kim Kardashian ’s ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West ’s songs.

On Friday, May 6, Landon, 18, shared a TikTok video in which he was lip syncing to Ye’s song “Runaway,” and fans quickly thought about his soon-to-be step aunt, 41, amid her ongoing divorce from the Grammy Award winner, 44.

“Auntie Kim is not gonna like this,” one TikTok user commented.

They're So Cool! See Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's Full Timeline

“Auntie Kim and Uncle Pete just took you off the [Christmas] list for using this sound,” another wrote.

One follower went so far as to claim, “So, Kim ain’t your favorite auntie, I guess.”

Just one day later, Landon's sister, Alabama , shared a screenshot of the same song via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, May 7.

The teenagers’ social media activity comes right on the heels of the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians , which featured their father’s October 2021 beach proposal to their future stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3itATl_0fX985mu00

Landon, Alabama, 16, and stepsister Atiana De La Hoya — all of whom Travis, 46, shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler — were all in attendance for the big event. Momager Kris Jenner organized a full family surprise for the Poosh founder, 42, after she and Travis walked into their hotel room after the proposal. Once they all sat down for dinner, Landon took a moment to share congratulatory remarks for the Blink-182 drummer and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.

“I’ll start out by saying I’ve never seen my dad this happy before,” the young musician began in his speech. “And, to keep it short and sweet, I’m really happy for him. And I know it’s gonna last really long and be an amazing part of our lives and our journey.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uLTVY_0fX985mu00

All three of Travis’ children seem to be pretty tight with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, as everyone at the table appeared to be in awe of Landon’s sweet speech. Prior to that, he and his sister had shown their support for Kourtney by commenting on some of her Instagram posts and tagging along with the happy couple on multiple excursions, such as a ski trip to Utah in April 2021.

Kourtney and Travis started dating in late 2020 after years of being friends and neighbors. By February 2021, they made their relationship Instagram official and enjoyed countless vacations together and their respective children, as Kourtney shares Mason, Reign and Penelope Disick with ex Scott Disick . After eight months of dating, Travis popped the question in Montecito, California, in October 2021. That night, Alabama and Landon publicly congratulated the lovebirds.

“So happy for you guys,” Alabama wrote in an Instagram Story at the time. “I love [you] both.”

Landon followed suit by sharing a video of the couple via his Instagram Stories, writing, “Congratulations [Kourtney] and [Travis], I’m so happy for you guys love you guys so much [sic].”

For Kim’s part, the Skims founder filed for divorce from the “Stronger” artist in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. They initially had an icy coparenting relationship following their split — as both share children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — with Kim mentioning they barely spoke, then it seemingly improved by mid-2021 when they were seeing spending time together. However, that changed once Kim began a romance with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson in late October 2021 after she hosted SNL for the first time earlier that month.

Red Carpet! Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Relationship Timeline

Ye publicly attacked both Kim and Pete in several ways, including through his March 2 music video for “Eazy,” which included violent imagery of Pete being buried alive. Ye also called the Staten Island native “Skete” in multiple, since-deleted Instagram posts as a way to insult him. Life & Style then confirmed on March 2 that a judge declared Kim legally single after she initially requested it in December 2021.

Despite the drama with Ye, the funny man and the reality TV star have been going strong. Kim has been taking it upon herself to share several snaps of her boyfriend via Instagram, and the duo have attended several red carpet events throughout 2022, including the White House Correspondents Dinner on April 30 and the Met Gala on May 2.

Kim shared a stunning red carpet picture of the two of them via Instagram following fashion’s biggest night, captioning it, “Met 2022.”

Sophia Lavdis
2d ago

You people are nuts, the kid is not related to Kim and why shouldn’t he listen to what he wants. Even if he was related you can’t listen to music, you are all taking this too far.

