The City of Russellville is requesting all Residents and Businesses to participate in a survey about their satisfaction with internet Service in the Russellville area. Mayor Harris and the appointed Broadband / Internet Committee have been working for several months with RISI, a broadband consulting firm, to complete a Feasibility Study for the City of Russellville on the speed and quality of high-speed Internet Service in our City and how best to improve it. We are asking for your Feedback on our current Internet service as well as how best the City should proceed.

RUSSELLVILLE, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO