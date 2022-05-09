ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother's Day Forecast: Tracking Sierra snow

By KCRA Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnow is expected to hit the Sierra this Mother's Day and could continue into Monday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. In the Sierra, about 4-8 inches of snow is possible by Sunday night and into early Monday...

NBC Bay Area

Snow May Dust Highest Bay Area Peaks in Next Few Days

The Sierra Nevada may not be the only place in California to get some snow from the storm arriving Monday morning. The highest peaks in the Bay Area may see a small amount of snow from the unseasonably cool weather, according to a bulletin from the National Weather Service. Chews...
ENVIRONMENT
KTVU FOX 2

Second quake hits Northern California nine hours after Saturday morning shake

THE GEYSERS, Calif. - A second quake of similar strength struck Saturday night in northern Sonoma County, about a half mile from one that hit that morning. According to U.S. Geological Survey, 3.4 magnitude quake occurred at 8:17 p.m. about 19 miles north of Windsor at a depth of 1.7 miles on the south side of Big Sulphur Creek in the Mayacmas Mountains.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Early morning earthquake shakes Mount Vernon

Several residents of Mount Vernon were jolted out of bed early Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The magnitude 3.56 earthquake occurred around 4:15 a.m. At a depth of 13.5 kilometers, the epicenter was just east of downtown Mount Vernon. According to the USGS, nearly 400 people...
MOUNT VERNON, WA
KTVZ

Lots ‘o Snow On The Way

The system moving through this weekend will be a boon to the resorts that are still open and a blessing to our snow pack. Snow is expected to fall on Mt. Bachelor from this morning right through till Monday morning. During that time period the mountain could see as much as 15-25" accumulate. This will pose a challenge to those traveling in and through the mountains. Be prepared to face hazardous winter driving conditions in the Cascades through the weekend and into next week.
CBS Sacramento

Flood Advisory Issued From Sutter To Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for much of the Central Valley late Tuesday afternoon due to heavy rain rolling through the region. The impacted area stretches from Sutter County down to northern Sacramento County and includes the following areas in between: eastern Colusa, western Yuba, western Placer and eastern Yolo. NWS Sacramento said the advisory will be in effect until 5:45 p.m. Urban and small stream flooding may be possible due to thunderstorms bringing heavy rain. Thunderstorms, showers, gusty winds and hail were forecast across much of interior Northern California on Tuesday and are expected to remain through the evening hours.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Winter Advisory Issued for Donner Pass, I-80 Sunday

Although it's early spring, a winter weather advisory is being issued by the National Weather Service for the Sierra Nevada for two major highways to Lake Tahoe. The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday for Donner Pass on Interstate 80 in Nevada County and Echo Summit on state Highway 50 in El Dorado County.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Firefighters Save Injured Hummingbird

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters saved an injured hummingbird that landed on their vehicle on Saturday, said the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. When the hummingbird landed on the tailboard of Medic 111, fire crews acted quickly to save the injured animal. Luckily, one of the engineers was a bird expert and quickly created the perfect rescue concoction to nurse the bird back to health. In no time the bird was fully recovered and took flight.
KCRA.com

Anchor Mike Cherry joins KCRA 3, My58 morning team

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KCRA 3 is pleased to announce that Mike Cherry will be joining the KCRA 3 and My58 team as a morning anchor. Cherry will join Brandi Cummings as co-anchor of KCRA 3 News on My58 at 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. He’ll be part of KCRA 3 News from 4-7 a.m. with Deirdre Fitzpatrick, Teo Torres, Tamara Berg and Melanie Hunter.
SACRAMENTO, CA
33andfree

Relax in California's Best Hot Springs

When visiting California it is hard to decide what the focus should be. We have visited cities, wine country, national parks, the coast from top to bottom and its national forests. What we didn't explore until just recently are the amazing hot springs it has. Some of the most beautiful hot springs we have ever seen.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Nevada County Rushes To Remove Downed Trees Before Wildfire Season

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – It’s a race against time in Nevada County ahead of the wildfire season. Thousands of downed trees from December’s massive snowstorm are still scattered across the county. Officials are warning the fire season could be even worse than expected if those trees-turned-kindlings aren’t removed soon. Steve Monaghan, director of emergency services, estimates the county probably collected about 3,500 tons of downed trees from the storm – a weight equivalent to about 450 school buses of debris. The concern? Cleanup is far from over. “We think it’s just a fraction,” Monaghan said. “The immediate concern is getting this kind of debris...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA

