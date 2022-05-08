ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Hundreds rally in favor of abortion rights in downtown Madison for second time since Roe draft leaked

By Tahleel Mohieldin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. – For the second time in a week people in Madison are taking action to stand up for abortion rights with hundreds of people gathering on the Capitol Square Saturday afternoon to show their support. On Monday night a draft of a Supreme Court decision that...

Wisconsin lawmakers ignoring the will of the people on abortion rights

It is not uncommon for politicians to be accused of being out of touch with their constituents. When a politician votes in a way that those who they represent don’t like, they are accused of ignoring the will of the people. Of course there will always be those who don’t like how those we elect to office vote on issues important to them. And it isn’t practical to poll every voter to determine consensus on every issue before our lawmakers. But there are issues where politicians could benefit from some guidance indicating how voters in their district feel about an issue. Take, for example, the issue of abortion, and whether Roe v Wade should be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. If that were to happen, it would be up to states to determine how abortions should be regulated. In Wisconsin, if no action is taken by lawmakers, the state would be able to enforce the 1849 law that outlaws abortion in nearly all cases, even in cases of rape and incest. Not many people think that is how abortion should be treated. The most recent Marquette University Law School poll finds 60% believe that abortion should be legal in most or all cases. Only 13% favor an across-the-board ban on abortions. No question, if preserving abortion rights was put to a referendum, it would pass overwhelmingly. So when it comes to Wisconsin, will lawmakers ignore the will of the people and let the current law stand? Wouldn’t that make them clearly out of touch with the will of the voters?
Wisconsin Republicans question governor's plan to remove National Guard from veterans home

(The Center Square) – There’s finger pointing and some unanswered questions about why Wisconsin’s National Guard troops are leaving the Veterans Home at Union Grove. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, sent Gov. Tony Evers a letter Tuesday asking why the governor is sending the troops home when there continues to be a critical need for frontline workers at the facility.
It’s hard to ignore some facts about the largest hog Confined Animal Feed Operation in Wisconsin

After the so-called Roth II hog factory in the town of Marietta, Crawford County, was granted a Wisconsin Pollution Elimination Discharge Permit by the Department of Natural Resources, Forest Jahnke, a longtime opponent of such giant operations told me, “To me, it says a CAFO of any type and size can be sited anywhere in the state. If you think you’re safe, you’re not.”
Terror Comes to Madison (Again)

Dan O’Donnell on the firebombing of Wisconsin Family Action and the stunningly impotent response to it from the Madison Police Department and state leaders. A Molotov cocktail thrown through a window accompanied by an ominous warning graffitied on the side of the building: “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.” Two days later, a claim of responsibility from a group promising more violence across the country if its demands aren’t met.
Report: Wisconsin Legislature maps have the worst partisan-bias of any court-drawn map in the nation

The U.S. Supreme Court’s recent leak of its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade suggests the court has left the decision over abortion rights and women’s autonomy to state governments. But in Wisconsin, that Legislature is unlikely to reflect the state’s voting base, thanks in part to another U.S. Supreme Court decision over Wisconsin's new state legislative maps.
Jefferson County residents included in suit filed to disqualify Johnson, Fitzgerald, Tiffany from running in November

Ten Wisconsin plaintiffs, including two from Jefferson County, have filed a civil rights lawsuit in the United States District Court Eastern District of Wisconsin seeking a declaratory judgement to disqualify U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, and U.S. Reps. Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald as candidates running for public office. All three...
‘Anarchy 1312′ Molotov Cocktail Attack: Wisconsin Family Action Condemns Tony Evers’ Weak Response

Wisconsin Family Action is condemning Gov. Tony Evers‘ weak response to the Molotov cocktail attack against its Madison, Wisconsin, office, saying Evers “said nothing about demanding a full investigation and criminal prosecution. He just told his supporters he’d keep supporting abortion.”. “Early this morning a leftist anarchist...
Report Shows Declining Walleye Population in Wisconsin

A recent report from the UW Madison Center for Limnology shows that walleye populations are declining around the state. The fish has long been regarded as the state’s top game fish, and has been a selling point to anglers around the world. Earlier today, WORT Producer Nate Wegehaupt spoke...
Wisconsin Family Action promises it won't 'back down' after Madison arson

(The Center Square) – The head of one of Wisconsin’s most prominent pro-life groups is vowing not to be intimidated by a weekend arson at their Madison office. Wisconsin Family Action’s Julaine Appling said on Sunday that the attack on their office was an attempt to silence pro-life voices in the state.
Jacob Blake drops civil rights lawsuit against Wisconsin officer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Jacob Blake has dropped his federal civil rights lawsuit against the Wisconsin police officer who shot him during a domestic disturbance and left him paralyzed from the waist down. Neither attorneys for Blake, whose August 2020 shooting sparked the protests in which Kyle Rittenhouse fatally...
Wisconsin Resident Scammed Out Of $18,000

We are no strangers to scams at this point. There are always a bunch going around but this one takes things to the next level. A few months back, several similar utility scams were reported across Minnesota. All of them had very similar qualities and tactics and were reported in a handful of spots across Minnesota.
Gas prices in Wisconsin soar

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Today the national average of gas hit a new record of four dollars and 46 cents per gallon. In Eau Claire, you’ll see prices around four dollars and 19 cents. In La Crosse, prices are just around 4 four dollars according to Gas Buddy. The...
