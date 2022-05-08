Palmer Smith wins individual IMC championship as Cowboys take 2nd

With the Cowboys having already won the IMC, Crook County's Palmer Smith won the individual championship last week.

After winning the first three Intermountain Conference golf tournaments, the Crook County Cowboys had already wrapped up the league's automatic qualifying berth prior to the start of their final regular-season tournament at The Dalles Country Club on Monday, May 2.

Although Monday did not go quite the way the Cowboys had planned, the team still shot one of their best rounds of the year as they finished two shots behind The Dalles, which hosted the event, in the final tournament of the Intermountain Conference regular season.

The Dalles posted a score of 350 on the day, while Crook County was second with a round of 352. Redmond was a distant third with a team score of 379, while Hood River Valley was fourth with a round of 397. Rounding out the scoring were Ridgeview with 416 and Pendleton with 431.

Crook County and The Dalles were so dominant at the tournament that nine of the top 10 scorers came from those two teams. Joe Codding of The Dalles earned medalist honors with a round of 85. Crook County's Lucas Teskey and Palmer Smith tied for second with rounds of 86. They were followed by Kealer Lawson and Kenneth Miller of The Dalles with rounds of 87 and 88, respectively. Rounding out the top 10 were Crook County's Beau Parker (89), The Dalles' Leighton Voodre (90), Tucker Bonner of Crook County (91), the Cowboys' Alex Iverson (93) and Brake Cummings of Redmond (93).

Crook County's Smith won the league's individual championship with 96.5 points. Miller of The Dalles finished a distant second with 81 points. Rounding out the top 10 in the final standings were Bonner (69) and Iverson (63) of Crook County, Codding (55) and Lawson (54) of The Dalles, Dale Nelzen of Redmond (46), two more Cowboys in Parker (39) and Teskey (32.5), and finally, Redmond's Abraham Johnson (28).

In the team competition the Cowboys finished with 37 points, while The Dalles had 29, followed by Redmond (22), Ridgeview (15), Hood River Valley (13) and Pendleton (8).

With the league championship in the bag the Cowboys get to skip the regional qualifying tournament this coming week, leaving the team an entire week to practice. The state tournament will be held Monday and Tuesday, May 16-17, at Trysting Tree Golf Course in Corvallis.