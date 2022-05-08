ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crook County, OR

Crook County trap club making a name for itself in its first year

By Lon Austin
Central Oregonian
Central Oregonian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lsf9M_0fX8QcFK00 The Crook County High School trap team has already shot three perfect rounds in its first year as a competitive club.

Although it isn't an OSAA sport — at least, not yet — Crook County High School now has a trap club.

At the state level, there are currently 49 high school trap shooting teams. The teams have been divided into two classes with seven leagues. The Cowboys are in the 1A division in Conference 1. Teams currently compete once a week, recording their scores virtually online.

In their first year as a competitive club, the Cowboys are making waves in the shooting community. After last weekend, the Cowboys are in second place in the league. The team's high score so far this year is 376 out of a possible 400.

Each shooter shoots two rounds per competition, with 25 shots per round. So far this year, three Cowboys have shot a perfect round. In the first competition of the year, Clayton Dill had a perfect score of 25 on one of his rounds, while in the second competition Jeffrey Schuler and Mason Yancey each shot a perfect score in their first round. Both shooters had scores of 47 for their two rounds combined. Dill finished the second competition with a score of 45, while Cash Wells had a two-round total of 44.

Rounding out the scoring for the Cowboys were Owen Clark, 42, Brody Adamson, 41, Tristan Sutherlin, 39 and Wyatt Deroest, 35.

The team is coached by Wayne Hilderbrand and Kevin Tollefson.

The Cowboys practice at the Madras Rod & Gun Club. The team is currently working with the county to secure a practice location in Crook County.

The state championships will be held June 25 in Hillsboro.

If you would like to follow the team's activities go to @cctrapclub on Instagram or check out Crook County Trap Club on Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
centraloregondaily.com

Oregon controlled, premium hunt application deadline is Sunday

Sunday is the deadline to apply for controlled or premium hunt licenses in Oregon and the state fish and wildlife department is reminding hunters about some changes for 2022. Licenses can be applied for online at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife until 11:59 p.m. on May 15. They can also be purchased at a license sale agent during store hours, ODFW said.
OREGON STATE
987thebull.com

Mt. Hood Skibowl Bans Mountain Bikes After Losing Lawsuit

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Mt. Hood Skibowl in Oregon will keep cyclists off its forested trails this summer after losing a lawsuit from a man who said he slammed into a signpost and was paralyzed from the waist down. The Oreogonian/OregonLive reports a Multnomah County jury awarded $11.4 million...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Eater

Mt. Bagel Is Leaving Seattle for Oregon

Mt. Bagel, a pop-up-turned Ballard bagel shop whose preorders have regularly run out within a couple of minutes since opening, is baking its last bagels in Seattle on May 20, according to Seattle Met. This week will be the business’ last for preorders, after which its owner, Roan Hartzog, will...
SEATTLE, WA
Herald and News

Gas stations could close, sparking worker layoffs

Sixteen gas stations and convenience stores across Oregon, Wyoming and Washington could close if retail lease extensions are not forged by May 31. The closures could result in 163 layoffs in the three states, according to the California company who operates the locations. Carlsbad-based Porter’s of American Retail Services (ARS)...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Education
Crook County, OR
Education
City
Hillsboro, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Crook County, OR
Sports
County
Crook County, OR
bendmagazine.com

6 Campgrounds to Explore Near Bend

As a Bendite, car camping holds a special place in my heart. Growing up in Bend provides many fond memories of contacting friends, loading up the car and driving until we found a suitable place to sit around a fire and rest our heads. Car camping is more accessible because all you really need is either a car you can convert into a bed, or at least a car that can get you and your tent to the right camping spot; no need for any sewage, water or electrical hook ups for costly RVs, let alone a backpack and lightweight gear for backpacking. This summer, explore Central Oregon and consider spending the night at one of these campgrounds, all located within a ninety-minute drive of Bend.
BEND, OR
cascadebusnews.com

Les Schwab Opens Modern, Spacious New Store on Third Street

Latest Technology gets Customers Back on the Road Fast, with as Little Wait Time as Possible. Les Schwab has opened a brand-new tire shop — built with 12 spacious bays equipped with the latest technology — on NE Third Street, after 67 years in its old location at 105 NE Franklin Avenue.
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Trap Shooting#Highschoolsports#Osaa#1a#Conference 1#Dill#The Madras Rod Gu
US News and World Report

16 Most Beautiful Oregon Waterfalls

With its generally moderate temperatures, plentiful precipitation, towering cliffs and rushing rivers, Oregon is an ideal place to go chasing waterfalls. In fact, there are more than 200 named waterfalls across the state, spanning from the rugged coast and lush valleys to the alpine wilderness and famed Columbia River Gorge. That means no matter where your Oregon vacation might take you, you likely won't be too far from a scenic cascade. Some of Oregon's prettiest falls are easily accessible via a short walk from a paved parking lot, while others require a more rigorous trek to reach. Read on to learn about 16 of the most beautiful Oregon waterfalls.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Fred Meyer celebrating its 100th anniversary, holding contests, ribbon-cutting events

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In recognition of its service to Northwest communities, Fred Meyer Stores proudly celebrates its official 100th anniversary in May of 2022. Fred G. Meyer opened his first store in downtown Portland in 1922. He got his start with a coffee cart and eventually expanded into a one-stop shopping experience that has grown to 132 stores across Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Alaska.
PORTLAND, OR
Totally INSPIRED Media INC

Dave Henslee has cited ORS 30.285 which indemnifies city officials of liability and asserts he is eligible for office

Update: Dave Henslee has cited ORS 30.285 which indemnifies city officials of personal liability and asserts he is currently eligible for office. It is interesting that to note that on page 11-Findings and Recommendations of Case No. 1:19-cv-00296-CL: "Plaintiffs bring the following claims against the defendants: 1. Claims against the City of Klamath Falls, acting on its own and through the Klamath Falls Police Department, for violations of the Plaintiff's Fourteenth Amendment civil rights, including their procedural due process rights, substantive due process rights, and the right to equal protection under the law. 2. Claims for the same violations of the Plaintiff's Fourteenth Amendment civil rights, alleged against the individual defendants."
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
beachconnection.net

A Week of Glowing Things Above and Below on Oregon Coast

(Oregon Coast) – As editor of this publication, you have to wander a lot of different beaches. This always results in a fair amount of adventures, and over time it's produced tens of thousands of photos of the Oregon coast. And adventures I had aplenty one week back in 2013, filled with things glowing in the waves and in the skies. (All photos Andre' GW Hagestedt / Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
LINCOLN CITY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
pnwag.net

Despite April Storms Oviatt Still Cautious About Oregon Snowpack

According to one expert, while the higher elevations of Oregon saw substantial snow over the past four weeks, the state is not out of the drought woods by any stretch of the imagination. Scott Oviatt with NRCS Oregon said snowpacks across the state have increased considerably from the numbers reported in early April. However, he said while the number released May 9th are encouraging, he feels its too little, too late.
OREGON STATE
The Portland Mercury

"Big ugly city."

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. Recently travelled to eastern Oregon and was struck by how vehemently the denizens of rural God's Country characterize my home town (Portland) as a "big ugly city," awash in crime, filth, drugs, terrorists, death, mayhem, you name it.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Why is the PNW still cold while the central U.S. sees record heat?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The cold spell of spring continues to hypnotize the Pacific Northwest. The conditions have been beneficial across the board for both Washington and Oregon, but it’s surely a cool spring. The cool weather means rain and snow, but as the spring wheel continues to bring the same weather back to Portland, the weather has shifted to more of a summer return across other areas of the United States.
PORTLAND, OR
pnwag.net

Central Oregon’s Crooked River Reporting Near Record Low Levels

With the Crooked River at near record low levels, Central Oregon’s Prineville Reservoir is at just 28%, the lowest level ever recorded this time of year. The Bureau of Reclamation’s Christine Schuldheisz, said the reservoir filled to just 62% capacity last year, contributing to the current shortfall. “So,...
PRINEVILLE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Petersen Rock Garden welcomes visitors after years of off-and-on closures

After being closed off-and-on since for years, Petersen Rock Garden has spent the last year welcoming visitors consistently. Owner Susan Caward says the business has dealt with back-and-forth closures since 2015 due to insurance troubles and the pandemic. “I know we’ve had people from every state in the United States,”...
REDMOND, OR
Central Oregonian

Central Oregonian

Prineville, OR
58
Followers
1K+
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Central Oregonian serves Crook County. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly.

 http://www.centraloregonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy