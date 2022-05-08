Crook County trap club making a name for itself in its first year

The Crook County High School trap team has already shot three perfect rounds in its first year as a competitive club.

Although it isn't an OSAA sport — at least, not yet — Crook County High School now has a trap club.

At the state level, there are currently 49 high school trap shooting teams. The teams have been divided into two classes with seven leagues. The Cowboys are in the 1A division in Conference 1. Teams currently compete once a week, recording their scores virtually online.

In their first year as a competitive club, the Cowboys are making waves in the shooting community. After last weekend, the Cowboys are in second place in the league. The team's high score so far this year is 376 out of a possible 400.

Each shooter shoots two rounds per competition, with 25 shots per round. So far this year, three Cowboys have shot a perfect round. In the first competition of the year, Clayton Dill had a perfect score of 25 on one of his rounds, while in the second competition Jeffrey Schuler and Mason Yancey each shot a perfect score in their first round. Both shooters had scores of 47 for their two rounds combined. Dill finished the second competition with a score of 45, while Cash Wells had a two-round total of 44.

Rounding out the scoring for the Cowboys were Owen Clark, 42, Brody Adamson, 41, Tristan Sutherlin, 39 and Wyatt Deroest, 35.

The team is coached by Wayne Hilderbrand and Kevin Tollefson.

The Cowboys practice at the Madras Rod & Gun Club. The team is currently working with the county to secure a practice location in Crook County.

The state championships will be held June 25 in Hillsboro.

If you would like to follow the team's activities go to @cctrapclub on Instagram or check out Crook County Trap Club on Facebook.