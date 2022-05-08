ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

Summit County sheriff reports wildfire burning on back side of Keystone

By Kieran Nicholson
Daily Record
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wildfire is burning on the back side of Keystone in an area where a controlled burn took place Friday, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. Personnel with the U.S. Forest Service were heading to the fire Saturday, the sheriff’s office said. “Great day burning piles...

www.canoncitydailyrecord.com

