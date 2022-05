MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A deadly crash shutdown a stretch of busy Biscayne Boulevard on Friday morning. The crash happened along NE 82nd Street and Biscayne Blvd. According to Miami Police, one driver was pronounced dead at the scene. CBS4 News spoke with a witness who said he saw three homeless men run to help pull one of the driver’s out of their vehicle after it caught fire. “Thank God those three guys were here. There was this guy with a bag on his back and he was the one who ran, opened the door even when the car was on fire and got...

