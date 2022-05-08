ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

More than 8,000 empty houses owned by the MoD should be used to accommodate Ukrainian refugees, Lib Dems urge

By Abul Taher
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Thousands of empty houses owned by the Ministry of Defence must be used to accommodate refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine, the Liberal Democrats have urged.

The party’s call came after a Freedom of Information request revealed that the MoD owns 8,704 houses that are lying empty, some of which have been vacant for as long as 27 years.

The empty properties are among 48,060 homes the MoD owns across Britain for its personnel under the Service Family Accommodation scheme.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, the Government launched the Homes for Ukraine scheme on March 14, which allowed Britons to voluntarily to host Ukrainian refugees in their homes.

Latest figures show that 11,100 Ukrainians have arrived in the UK under the scheme, out of 65,900 applications.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vSihG_0fX7Qt0g00
The Ministry of Defence owns 8,704 empty houses, an FOI request has found - they with must be used to accommodate refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine, the Liberal Democrats have urged. Pictured, the MoD building in Whitehall, London

However, if the Ukraine war drags on for months and even years, it is not clear if the British hosts will be able to accommodate the Ukrainian refugees for such a duration.

Jamie Stone, the Lib Dems Defence Spokesman - who made the FOI request - said last night that MoD houses should be used instead, taking the burden off British families.

He said: ‘Britain has a proud history of providing sanctuary to those fleeing conflict or persecution. But the Government has failed to match the compassion of the British people.

‘If these houses are fit-for-purpose, safe and clean, they could and should be used to house refugees who are awaiting permanent resettlement.

'With dreadful scenes in Ukraine unfolding with every passing day, the Ministry of Defence has not a moment to lose.’

In the FOI release, the MoD admitted it has too many empty houses, with 18 per cent lying empty.

An MoD spokesman said: ‘The Government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme has seen an unprecedented surge of public support, with sponsorship offers from across all four nations of the UK.

‘There are currently no plans to use former barracks as part of the scheme and no request has been received by the MOD.’

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

UN warns the UK government to stop matching lone female Ukraine refugees with single men over fears they could be exploited

Ukrainian women and children should not be matched with single men amid concerns that they will be exploited, the UN refugee agency has warned. The UNHCR has called on the UK government after seeing 'increasing reports' of female refugees feeling at risk from people who have sponsored them to come to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine matching scheme.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Government Of Ukraine#Ukrainians#The Ministry Of Defence#Liberal Democrats#Mod#The Homes For Ukraine#Britons#British#Foi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Russian troops kill themselves to avoid facing the horrors of Putin's war: Captured soldier says young fighters 'cannot cope mentally' and are shooting themselves

Russian troops are deliberately wounding and even killing themselves to avoid facing the brutal horrors of Putin's barbaric war in Ukraine. Captured soldier Andrey Ushakov, 20, said he knew of two soldiers who shot and killed themselves on the frontline. Others on the battlefield are choosing to shoot themselves in...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

356K+
Followers
36K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy