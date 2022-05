As much as 64% of the sun will temporarily disappear from view Saturday (April 30), as a rare solar eclipse moves across part of our planet. The moon will pass in front of the sun from the point of view of observers in a narrow band of Antarctica, the southern tip of South America, and the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans. If you're there in person, make sure to pack certified eclipse glasses, and never look directly at the sun with unprotected eyes. (You can also watch the show here at Live Science.)

