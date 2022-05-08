ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

COVID Surges Could Infect 100 Million Americans Later This Year

By Carolyn Crist
WebMD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 100 million Americans could get infected with the coronavirus this fall and winter, affecting about a third of the U.S. population, according to The New York Times. The massive number of infections could lead to major surges in hospitalizations and deaths as well, White House officials said Friday....

www.webmd.com

Comments / 136

John 8:32
3d ago

The mail in ballots worked so well in 2020 to be able to commit fraud. It looks like they are revving up for that again.

Reply(20)
56
What, Me Worry?
3d ago

Sure right before the elections, don't have to be a mind reader. Better stock up on toliet paper and food to last during the quarantine.

Reply
22
brian craig
3d ago

as an unvaccinated individual i was supposed to be dead last winter during the winter of death the white house and "experts" kept talking about. still haven't contracted covid-19 while all my vaccinated amd boostered family and friends have gotten it multiple times

Reply(1)
23
Related
Daily Mail

US Covid cases surge 50% in two weeks as scientists say there is 'no evidence' majority of Americans need top-up shots - but Moderna CEO insists that 'educated people realize there is waning immunity' and boosters will be needed by the fall

America's Covid cases have surged by half in two weeks, but scientists say there is still 'no evidence' that top-up jabs are needed for most Americans — despite a Moderna boss today insisting more jabs will be needed by fall. Figures from states, counties and local health officials showed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Harris negative for COVID-19 after taking antiviral pill

Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative on Monday for COVID-19, six days after she tested positive for the virus, and has been cleared to return to the White House on Tuesday.Harris press secretary Kirsten Allen said Harris, who was prescribed the antiviral treatment Paxlovid last week, was negative on a rapid antigen test. Allen said Harris would continue to wear a “well-fitting mask while around others” in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines until through her tenth day after her positive test.CDC guidance allows people to leave isolation on the sixth day after they tested positive, as long as they wear a mask around others. The White House exceeds those guidelines, requiring a negative rapid test before people who have been infected are allowed to return to the complex.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19, CDC report estimates over 60% of Americans have had the virus

Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19, and a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and prevention says at least 60% of Americans, including 75% of children, have caught the virus. Dr. Celine Gounder, senior fellow and editor-at-large for public health at the Kaiser Family Foundation and Kaiser Health News, joins "CBS News Mornings" with more on the virus and staying healthy.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Americans#Infectious Diseases#The New York Times#The White House#Republicans#The Washington Post#Omicron
News 12

The New Normal: Biden administration warns that the US could see surge of COVID-19

News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined by Dr. Sharon Nachman to talk about a possible surge of COVID-19 infections in the fall and winter. The Biden administration is warning the United States could see 100 million coronavirus infections and a potentially significant wave of deaths this fall and winter, driven by new Omicron subvariants that have shown a remarkable ability to escape immunity. Several experts agreed that a major wave this fall and winter is possible given waning immunity from vaccines and infections, loosened restrictions and the rise of variants better able to escape immune protections.
U.S. POLITICS
deseret.com

As COVID-19 variants rise, here are the COVID symptoms to watch out for

Multiple coronavirus variants — and subvariants of those variants — are spreading throughout the United States and the world, raising questions about which COVID-19 symptoms to look out for. The backdrop: New COVID-19 variants are popping up all over the world right now. Some of the variants are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
Daily Mail

Bill Gates warns 'we've NOT seen the worst of Covid': Microsoft billionaire says there is 'way above five percent' risk of pandemic generating more transmissive and 'even more fatal' Coronavirus variant

Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has warned there is a 'way above five percent' risk the world has not yet seen the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tech mogul and philanthropist said he did not want to sound 'doom and gloom' but warned there was a risk an 'even more transmissive and even more fatal' variant could be generated.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy