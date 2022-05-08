ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Europe marks VE Day as war rages in Ukraine: Macron lays wreath in Paris and ceremonies are held in Berlin as continent commemorates the 77th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany

By Matt Powell For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

French president Emmanuel Macron laid a wreath at the Arc de Triomphe today as he led commemorations across Europe marking VE Day, while the war continues to rage in Ukraine.

Victory in Europe Day is on May 8 to coincide with the anniversary of Nazi Germany agreeing to surrender 77 years ago.

While ceremonies are held to remember the courageous efforts of those who fought in WW2, the focal point for many today is Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia itself does not celebrate the end of WW2 on May 8 but on May 9, as Josef Stalin insisted on being present for the the signing of the surrender and held his own ceremony a day later.

Ukraine's President Zelensky released a Victory Day video from Borodyanka for May 8, saying that evil had returned.

He questioned the phrase 'never again?', following up by saying 'try telling Ukraine that'.

While UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson took the opportunity to once again show his support for Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36qMv6_0fX6PU6P00
France's President Emmanuel Macron laid a wreath of flowers on the tomb of the unknown soldier at the Arc de Triomphe 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LibXe_0fX6PU6P00
Flag bearers light the flame at the tomb of an unknown soldier, ahead of ceremonies to mark the 77th anniversary of the Allied victory against Nazi Germany and the end of World War II (pictured at the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gBl8d_0fX6PU6P00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson showed his support for Ukraine in their fight against Russia during his VE Day address online (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ln6kt_0fX6PU6P00
The Victory Day ceremony in the French capital is attended by politicians including the mayor of Pairs (centre) and military figures
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kIrh2_0fX6PU6P00
A woman places flowers on a T-34 Soviet Red army tank at the Berlin Karlshorst Museum, the place where the high Command of the German Wehrmacht signed the unconditional surrender
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YJo1K_0fX6PU6P00
President Emmanuel Macron salutes the troops as he attends the Victory in Europe Day parade in Paris
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ANgNf_0fX6PU6P00
German War Graves Commission President Wolfgang Schneiderhan stands in front of the Soviet War Memorial in Berlin

French President Emmanuel Macron led the ceremony in Paris by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier underneath the Arc du Triomphe.

While Prime Minister Boris Johnson directed his VE Day address towards the ongoing conflict in Ukraine following Russia's invasion.

He said: 'On VE Day, as we remember those who sacrificed their lives in WW2, we also think of those who've died and suffered in Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

'Our respect and gratitude for those who have fought in previous conflicts strengthens our determination to support the people of Ukrainian in their struggle.

'We won't forget the sacrifices that have been made over the generations to ensure peace and freedom in Europe.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L9dX1_0fX6PU6P00
A wreath from the embassy of Ukraine was placed in front of the Soviet War Memorial in Berlin, Germany, despite the Berlin regional senate banning the showing of Ukrainian and Russian flags near memorials during the weekend of the 77th anniversary
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NwTxz_0fX6PU6P00
Ukraine and Russian flags were banned by the Berlin regional senate to avoid instrumentalization of symbols in correlation to the ongoing war in Ukraine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tfORy_0fX6PU6P00
Many people make a journey out to war memorials on VE Day and some lay flowers there (pictured: people arriving at the Soviet war memorial in Treptower Park)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GMSXL_0fX6PU6P00
Protesters displayed placards and photos of war in Ukraine in front of the Liberty Square during a Victory Parade organized by Ukrainians, in Taipei, Taiwan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BWNAh_0fX6PU6P00
Ukrainian citizens have been calling the international community to support Ukraine against the Russian military campaign in the country
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06z8u3_0fX6PU6P00
Crowds gathered in Trafalgar Square to celebrate the first Victory in Europe Day (VE Day) on May 8 1945

Large-scale parades across Europe are less likely or will have been downsized as no leader is too keen to be celebrating the ending of a conflict in Europe while one currently wages on.

Though it has been used as an opportunity to convey a somber message about the Russian invasion and its destruction.

Ukrainians living in Taipei, Taiwan, used the 77th VE Day to protest Russia invasion to their homeland.

While in German the Berlin regional senate banned the showing of Ukrainian and Russian flags near memorials during the weekend of the 77th anniversary of the end of second World War.

They said this is to avoid the instrumentalization of symbols in correlation to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Although many seem undeterred by the new rule.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qo3zo_0fX6PU6P00
People hold a pro-Ukraine banner at a Victory Day anniversary at the Soviet War Memorial at Tiergarten Park in Berlin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mFhnE_0fX6PU6P00
People take part in the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation in Lviv, Ukraine, held at the site of a former concentration camp
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zUURg_0fX6PU6P00
A service was held at the memorial cross on the site of the former Stalag 328 concentration camp to commemorate the victims of World War II and the repression of Nazism
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K0TZa_0fX6PU6P00
Chairman of the main World Association of Home Army Soldiers Leszek Zukowski (2L) and Polish World War II veteran Colonel Wlodzimierz Cieszkowski (R) take part in a ceremony marking the Allied victory against Nazi Germany
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oIW8g_0fX6PU6P00
Polish soldiers took part in the ceremony outside the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw, Poland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xLxDb_0fX6PU6P00
Russian women gather in Piazza San Giovanni to celebrate the Immortal Regiment in Rome
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WQV1a_0fX6PU6P00
The commemoration saw people carrying photos of the fighters, Soviet banners and the St George's ribbon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bOD33_0fX6PU6P00
Russian aircrafts have been seen flying in 'Z formation' during a Victory Day parade rehearsal, which takes place on May 9 for them
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x8m8H_0fX6PU6P00
Lebanese and Russian citizens carry portraits of relatives who fought in World War II during a march for Russia's Victory Day in Beirut, Lebanon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32cD3f_0fX6PU6P00
A woman holds a placard that reads 'No to fascism' during a march on Victory Day in Beirut, Lebanon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3juAez_0fX6PU6P00
The Ukrainian ambassador to Germany Andrij Melnyk and his wife Switlana Melnyk take part in a wreath-laying ceremony organized by the Ukrainian Embassy to mark Victory Day
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lq0mJ_0fX6PU6P00
Ukrainian President Zelensky released a long video today and said that evil had returned in his Victory Day address (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZkuiR_0fX6PU6P00
The 15-minute-long video showed scenes of destruction in Ukraine while Zelensky spoke about the ongoing conflict due to Russia aggression 

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Russian troops kill themselves to avoid facing the horrors of Putin's war: Captured soldier says young fighters 'cannot cope mentally' and are shooting themselves

Russian troops are deliberately wounding and even killing themselves to avoid facing the brutal horrors of Putin's barbaric war in Ukraine. Captured soldier Andrey Ushakov, 20, said he knew of two soldiers who shot and killed themselves on the frontline. Others on the battlefield are choosing to shoot themselves in...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Berlin#Nazi Germany#Paris#French
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
The Independent

Denmark and Sweden summon Russia’s ambassadors after Russian spy plane violates air space

Denmark and Sweden have summoned Russia’s envoys after a Russian spy plane allegedly violated their airspace.Both Denmark and Sweden authorities reported that a Russian plane entered Danish airspace on Friday evening — east of the Danish Baltic island of Bornholm — and then entered the Swedish airspace.“The Russian ambassador is summoned to the foreign ministry tomorrow,” Danish foreign minister Jeppe Kofod tweeted on Sunday. The Swedish foreign ministry also said the Russian ambassador would be summoned to Stockholm.“There exist established procedures for this kind of case. It concerns notably summoning the representative of the implicated nation to the foreign ministry,”...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Daily Mail

Australia's huge snub to China and Russia as the country rips up their invites to a major weapons summit

The Australian Navy has banned China and Russia from a major international military summit in a bitter snub amid rising tensions with the two powers. The Indo Pacific 2022 International Maritime Exposition begins in Sydney on Tuesday, with arms dealers from more than 700 defence companies across the globe showing off the latest cutting-edge Navy technology in a bid to win a piece of Australia's $270billion military budget over the next decade.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

356K+
Followers
36K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy