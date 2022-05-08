Aldi shopper shares ‘genius’ trolley hack to speed up the checkout process

SUPERMARKET giant Aldi is known for its super speedy checkout process which is so fast many shoppers can't keep up.

But one woman claims she's found a solution to all her checkout woes and shared a "genius" trolley hack which can help along the way.

Aldi is known for its super speedy checkout system Credit: Getty - Contributor

The checkout process becomes a struggle when you haven't finished unloading items onto the counter before things start to pile up at the other end.

Often you end up with a mountain of items the cashier has already scanned before you get a chance to bag them up - then hold people up until you do.

Posting in the Aldi Mums Facebook group, the woman revealed that her clever technique works when her and her husband shop together.

She said her husband puts a second trolley at the end of the checkout so he can simply flick them in as the worker scans them - while she finishes unloading the rest.

By doing this, you can then move your trolley to the packing area to place your groceries into bags or take them directly to the car.

Along with a pic of the hack in action, she wrote: "This is how you do it ladies."

The post garnered a lot of response from amazed shoppers who claim they've been packing their bags all wrong.

One wrote: "We've been packing it wrong all this time."

Another added: "Love the trolley technique."

A third claimed they followed a similar method when it comes to shopping at Aldi, saying: "My hubby does this while I stand poised with card at ready.

"No hold-ups from us boomers."

While it does speed things up at the checkout, there is a thing to note.

Taking two trollies could prove to be an issue in times where supermarkets are full, as it could mean there aren't any available for other shoppers.

But if you shop during quiet times we're sure you could get away with it and be in and out in no time.

The shopper shared her trolley hack on Facebook Credit: Facebook