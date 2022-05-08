ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surging Lib Dems refuse to rule out coalition with Labour at Westminster after claims of back-room deal during local elections

By James Tapsfield, Political Editor For Mailonline
 3 days ago

The Lib Dems today refused to rule out a coalition with Labour after claims of a back-room deal during the local elections.

Deputy leader Daisy Cooper insisted the party's main aim was to get Boris Johnson and the Tories out of power.

But she repeatedly dodged on the prospect of a tie-up to govern with Keir Starmer, saying it is 'too soon' to make any decisions.

The Lib Dems emerged as the big winners from the council polls last week, gaining hundreds of seats and making inroads into so-called 'Blue Wall' Conservative heartlands in the South and West.

However, the vote shares suggested that Labour is still some way off winning an overall majority - raising questions about what alliances Sir Keir could make to get into No10.

The Tories complained that there was already a de facto deal in place before the May 5 battle, something that was denied by both the Lib Dems and Labour.

Asked several times on Sky News whether her party was ruling out a coalition with Labour, Ms Cooper said: 'The Liberal Democrats have said that we want to win as many seats as possible off the Conservatives at the next general election and one way or another we would like to play a role in ousting this Conservative government.

'It is far too soon – what that might look like, how that might work, but we would want to play a role in ousting this Conservative government, that's our number one priority.'

Deputy leader Daisy Cooper (pictured) insisted the Lib Dems' main aim was to get the Tories out of power. But she repeatedly dodged on the prospect of a tie-up to govern with Keir Starmer, saying it is 'too soon' to make any decisions
Boris Johnson suffered a torrid set of election results, but the vote shares suggest that Labour is still some way off winning an overall majority
Raab among 10 top targets for Lib Dems at general election

The Lib Dems have drawn up a list of 10 Tories most at risk from the so-called 'Blue Wall' backlash.

Party leader Ed Davey said the local election results were 'amazing' and he would 'keep working' to make more gains at the general election.

The targets include Deputy PM Dominic Raab in Esher and Walton, Mary Robinson in Cheadle, and Willliam Wragg in Hazel Grove.

Sir Ed Davey told Sunday Morning on BBC One: 'Well, I'm not going to take the voters for granted. We've got two years before the next election, we have got to keep working.

'One thing when I go around the country, I hear that Labour councils are taking people for granted, the Conservative government are taking people for granted. I'm not going to do that. I will say that this is now a trend. We've seen in last year's local elections, Liberal Democrats making net gains.

'Then we saw the two historic by-election victories, when we beat the Conservatives in true blue Buckinghamshire, then in North Shropshire in a seat they've held for 200 years. Now we've made gains which far exceeded our expectations across the country in Scotland and Wales, big councils like Somerset, we're back in the West Country.

'So yeah, these were amazing results for the Liberal Democrats. But we're going to keep doing our job as an opposition party holding the Government to account for their appalling record on the economy and the cost of living and also on the NHS.'

The list of Lib Dem targets are:

Mary Robinson (Cheadle)

William Wragg (Hazel Grove)

Dominic Raab (Esher and Walton)

Stephen Hammond (Wimbledon)

John Redwood (Wokingham)

Alex Chalk (Cheltenham)

Steve Brine (Winchester)

Elliott Colburn (Carshalton & Wallington)

Andrew Jones (Harrogate & Knaresborough)

Bim Afolami (Hitchin and Harpenden)

The MP for St Albans added: 'We have no interest in doing a coalition with this Conservative government at all. We have said that we are second place to the Conservatives in about 80 seats around the country and those are the areas where we will be targeting Conservative MPs with the aim of ousting them.'

Ms Cooper described the Lib Dem local election results as 'fantastic', with 'inroads' into 'our blue wall area', including West Oxfordshire, Wimbledon, Esher and Walton, and Harpenden.

The Lib Dems, she added, 'want to target Conservative MPs' at the next general election, as well as in the Tiverton and Honiton by-election triggered by the resignation of pornography-watching MP Neil Parish.

She said: 'Well, certainly in Esher and Walton, which is Dominic Raab's seat, we have a very strong local government base now and we are hopeful that that is a seat we might be able to win at the next general election, and in Tiverton and Honiton, I think you can see really across the whole of the South West actually, the Liberal Democrats have a very strong history of being the key challengers to the Conservatives in that area and we are starting to see a revival there.'

Asked if there was a risk he could lose his seat to the Lib Dems, Deputy PM Mr Raab said: 'Look, it's going to be a tough fight for me in my seat.'

The Lib Dems have built on their successes in the North Shropshire and Chesham and Amersham by-elections.

Last week they took control of Somerset and Woking in Surrey, where the Conservatives had run a minority administration.

Mr Johnson is betting on the Red Wall to get his premiership on track after a disastrous performance, with Levelling Up and Brexit set to dominate the Queen's Speech this week.

The PM suffered a body blow as the Tories lost hundreds of councillors, with a bloodbath in London.

Conservatives - including a serving minister - have renewed calls for the government to cut taxes in the wake of the meltdown and with the cost-of-living crisis ramping up.

However, the immediate coup threat to Mr Johnson seems to have receded, partly because Labour failed to make inroads into the Northern and Midlands areas that delivered his historic majority in 2019.

The premier - who was heavily damaged by the Partygate row - has also been helped by police announcing they are investigating whether Keir Starmer breached lockdown rules over the so-called Beergate espisode.

Mr Raab told Sky News that the party was faring better in Red Wall areas and Mr Johnson 'can and will' win the next election.

A projected vote share by Rallings & Thrasher for the Sunday Times found that Labour was on 35 per cent after the elections, with the Tories on 33 per cent and the Lib Dems on 17 per cent

#Local Election#Uk#Surging Lib Dems#Labour#The Lib Dems#Tories#Sky News#Democrats#Conservatives
