My ex-husband fed my vegan daughter McDonald’s chicken nuggets behind my back – now she keeps demanding meat

By Lydia Hawken
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
CO-PARENTING with an ex can be challenging at the best of times - but add in a conflict over your child's diet and you're in for a world of trouble.

Take this mum for example - after splitting with her partner, the pair decided they would continue to raise their daughter as a vegan.

The mum was left raging after her ex fed her vegan daughter chicken nuggets behind her back Credit: Alamy

So you can imagine her surprise when her child came home from her dad's house demanding chicken nuggets from McDonald's.

Sharing her dilemma on Reddit, the woman explained: "I became vegan when my ex and I moved in together because he was vegan and he didn't like there being animal products in the house.

"I was vegan while I was pregnant and we've raised our daughter vegan for the past eight-ish years."

But while driving past a McDonald's on the way home with her daughter, the woman was left shocked when she asked if they could stop in for some food.

She continued: "She has a full blown meltdown demanding chicken nuggets. We get home and she's, like, blowing snot bubbles she's so enraged.

“She howls her way through a bowl of leftover soup. She hates me, I'm a terrible mum, dad would have let her eat chicken nuggets. She wore herself out crying."

The following day, the woman's daughter was "angry" at her for eating meat - and while she doesn't mind her having chicken, the anonymous parent said she was unhappy with her tantrum.

That said, the woman was fuming with her ex partner and feels like he should have consulted her - especially as McDonald's has vegan options on the menu.

She added: "I wasn't aware our hitherto vegan daughter was now eating meat and I feel like that's a decision that I should have been informed about.

"I called him after she went to bed and he told me I was being uptight and he didn't tell me because he knew I'd overreact, 'I'm controlling and I don't need to be privy to every single thing he does when our daughter is with him'.

"Also, from a dude who gave me a hard time for craving Oreos (which are f***ing vegan) while pregnant with her."

Needless to say, the majority of people rallied around the mum for support.

One replied: "You don't give them fast food just because they beg for it.

''And if you and your co-parent have agreed to a diet together, you absolutely should let the other person know when you change something."

"It's not okay to shut down communication just because you're worried that the other parent is going to be upset with you," another added.

"The guy is 100 per cent the a***** for putting his daughter in the position of hiding something from her mother."

The woman's ex accused her of being 'controlling' Credit: Getty

Comments

Wyatt Guilliams
3d ago

sorry.... your daughter was Vegan because YOU wanted her to be the Father probably asked her if she would like to have chicken nuggets and the daughter liked them and wants more. but you're mad because your daughter no longer wants to be 100% vegan?

Reply(4)
221
John Roder
3d ago

Good for the kid! Already knows her mother is a nut job. Crying about the cruelty to those poor chickens. Are you going to teach her your priorities or the parents priorities. The father might want to decide to change the custody agreement when you get divorced if you keep it up.

Reply(9)
109
mememememe
3d ago

Well then hey there mama maybe your daughter should have some meat? Don’t put your weird belief system on this child because I promise you it will backfire. I’ve seen it before and I promise you it will backfire

Reply(13)
55
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
