Mississippi's governor won't say if he will BAN contraception next as Tate Reeves confirms his state will outlaw abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned claiming 'decision making on abortion policy' should be up to the states

By Katelyn Caralle, U.S. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves refused to say on Sunday if his state would consider legislation outlawing contraception in the future if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Reeves confirmed to NBC's Meet the Press host Chuck Todd that Mississippi would completely ban abortion at the state level if the landmark case were overturned by the Supreme Court.

'What about contraception and birth control, particularly IUDs? I mean, is this total ban that gets put in on abortion, is that going to have an impact on women that decide to have certain types of birth control like IUD?' Todd asked the governor of the deep red state.

'I don't think that it is going to apply to those that choose to use birth control,' Reeves said, avoiding a direct answer to the question.

'I believe that clearly a life begins at conception,' he added.

Later, Todd pushed the matter: 'You've just said that you believe life begins at conception. If there is legislation brought to you to ban contraception, would you sign it?'

'Well, I don't think that's going to happen in Mississippi,' Reeves said in a continued dodge of the question. 'I'm sure they'll have those conversations in other states.'

'But you're not answering the question,' Todd pointed out.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves wouldn't say Sunday if his state would consider a ban on contraceptions if Roe v. Wade were overturned
NBC Meet the Press host Chuck Todd pushed Reeves on the issue: 'You've just said that you believe life begins at conception. If there is legislation brought to you to ban contraception, would you sign it?' Reeves avoiding answering, saying: 'Well, I don't think that's going to happen in Mississippi. I'm sure they'll have those conversations in other states'
Pro-abortion protesters gathered on the steps of Mississippi's Capitol in Jackson on Friday, May 6 to show support for legalized abortion 

Reeves then went on to say that Mississippi will focus on giving resources to expecting mothers as well as making adoption an easier process and improving foster care situations.

The conversations surrounding abortion laws are getting increasingly heated after a leak from the Supreme Court last week showed a draft opinion from conservative Justice Samuel Alito that would see an overturn of Roe v. Wade.

The decision, expected to be officially released in June, stems from the Mississippi case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which south to ban abortion at the 15-week mark.

Reeves, however, confirmed that if the 50-year-old landmark abortion case were overturned, his state would fully ban a woman's ability to terminate their pregnancy.

He also said that the decision making on abortion laws should be left up to the states, claiming the Roe v. Wade decision was a wrongful ruling that led to federal protections and defining a woman's ability to terminate pregnancy as a constitutional right.

'I am trying very hard to make sure that everyone in America knows that the overturning of Roe certainly puts the decision making on abortion policy back in the elected representatives in each of the 50 states,' Reeves said on the NBC Sunday morning program.

The country was plunged into chaos last week after a leak showed a draft Supreme Court opinion that would see the overturn of landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade

'That, by the way, is where the decision making was in America for the first 200 years of our country until 1972 when, in my opinion, Roe was wrongly decided,' he added.

The leak of Alito's draft opinion plunged the U.S. into chaos as pro- and anti-abortion protesters from around the country took to the streets to protest for their opinion on the matter.

Reeves said that if the case is overturned due to the Mississippi case for a 15-week ban, the state would go further and end abortion fully.

'If, in fact, this court votes to overturn Roe, you are correct, our trigger law will go into effect and we will ban abortions,' Reeves told Todd.

He explained there would only be exceptions in the case of rape and if the mother's life is put in danger should she continue carrying her child.

The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
CBS Philly

‘We’re Furious, We’re Stunned’: Pennsylvania Doctors Especially Concerned About Women’s Health If Roe V. Wade Is Overturned

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Abortions are more heavily restricted in Pennsylvania than in New Jersey and Delaware. Doctors and leading medical groups are concerned about access being limited even further. Local Leaders Respond After Report Of Draft Opinion Suggests Supreme Court May Overturn Roe V. Wade The ability to safely end a pregnancy has been a health care option for nearly 50 years. But if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, that option might depend on where you live. Many doctors believe that could be dangerous for women. The sign at Planned Parenthood Center City says “no judgment, just care.” It’s business as usual...
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
AZFamily

Arizona is the No. 1 state that will be the most affected if Roe v. Wade is overturned

(STACKER) -- One historic decision has been endlessly passed around states over the last year. Roe v. Wade expressly protects a pregnant person’s right to choose to have an abortion. It’s under review by a now supermajority conservative Supreme Court, but reports suggest it could be struck down at any moment, as more and more states bring their own abortion laws to the highest court in the land.
POPSUGAR

What a Roe v. Wade Overturn Could Mean For Birth Control

The Supreme Court's leaked draft opinion on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health has left many of us with serious questions about the future of reproductive freedom in the US. The opinion, if made official, would overturn Roe v. Wade and the right to abortion under the US Constitution. This reality has left people asking: Are abortions still legal right now? (Yes.) Should I stockpile Plan B? (It's not necessary to buy out your pharmacy, but maybe grab a pack or two.) And will the ruling affect my access to birth control? The answer to that is no, not directly; neither Roe nor Dobbs has anything to do with contraceptives, and no one's access will be immediately impacted. But there may still be reason for concern.
studyfinds.org

Overturning Roe v. Wade would likely ‘decimate’ abortion medical training, study warns

SAN FRANCISCO — With news that the U.S. Supreme Court is considering a ruling that would overturn Roe v. Wade, researchers in California are looking at the impact of what such a decision would mean for the country and for a woman’s right to choose. While women seeking an abortion face the most immediate impact, a team from UC San Francisco and UCLA say the nation’s doctors in training would also feel the brunt of this shocking change.
Daily Mail

Mitch and Chuck draw battle lines on abortion: McConnell says he won't support 'smashing' the filibuster for 'fringe positions' and Schumer tears into Republicans who 'will no longer be able to hide from the horror they've unleashed upon women in America'

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell took to the Senate floor Monday to square off on abortion. 'I've clearly stated I will never support smashing the legislative filibuster on this issue or any other,' McConnell said. 'Yet Democrats want to wreck our institutions over their fringe position that Americans do not share.'
Daily Mail

