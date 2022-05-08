Mississippi's governor won't say if he will BAN contraception next as Tate Reeves confirms his state will outlaw abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned claiming 'decision making on abortion policy' should be up to the states

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves refused to say on Sunday if his state would consider legislation outlawing contraception in the future if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Reeves confirmed to NBC's Meet the Press host Chuck Todd that Mississippi would completely ban abortion at the state level if the landmark case were overturned by the Supreme Court.

'What about contraception and birth control, particularly IUDs? I mean, is this total ban that gets put in on abortion, is that going to have an impact on women that decide to have certain types of birth control like IUD?' Todd asked the governor of the deep red state.

'I don't think that it is going to apply to those that choose to use birth control,' Reeves said, avoiding a direct answer to the question.

'I believe that clearly a life begins at conception,' he added.

Later, Todd pushed the matter: 'You've just said that you believe life begins at conception. If there is legislation brought to you to ban contraception, would you sign it?'

'Well, I don't think that's going to happen in Mississippi,' Reeves said in a continued dodge of the question. 'I'm sure they'll have those conversations in other states.'

'But you're not answering the question,' Todd pointed out.

Pro-abortion protesters gathered on the steps of Mississippi's Capitol in Jackson on Friday, May 6 to show support for legalized abortion

Reeves then went on to say that Mississippi will focus on giving resources to expecting mothers as well as making adoption an easier process and improving foster care situations.

The conversations surrounding abortion laws are getting increasingly heated after a leak from the Supreme Court last week showed a draft opinion from conservative Justice Samuel Alito that would see an overturn of Roe v. Wade.

The decision, expected to be officially released in June, stems from the Mississippi case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which south to ban abortion at the 15-week mark.

Reeves, however, confirmed that if the 50-year-old landmark abortion case were overturned, his state would fully ban a woman's ability to terminate their pregnancy.

He also said that the decision making on abortion laws should be left up to the states, claiming the Roe v. Wade decision was a wrongful ruling that led to federal protections and defining a woman's ability to terminate pregnancy as a constitutional right.

'I am trying very hard to make sure that everyone in America knows that the overturning of Roe certainly puts the decision making on abortion policy back in the elected representatives in each of the 50 states,' Reeves said on the NBC Sunday morning program.

The country was plunged into chaos last week after a leak showed a draft Supreme Court opinion that would see the overturn of landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade

'That, by the way, is where the decision making was in America for the first 200 years of our country until 1972 when, in my opinion, Roe was wrongly decided,' he added.

The leak of Alito's draft opinion plunged the U.S. into chaos as pro- and anti-abortion protesters from around the country took to the streets to protest for their opinion on the matter.

Reeves said that if the case is overturned due to the Mississippi case for a 15-week ban, the state would go further and end abortion fully.

'If, in fact, this court votes to overturn Roe, you are correct, our trigger law will go into effect and we will ban abortions,' Reeves told Todd.

He explained there would only be exceptions in the case of rape and if the mother's life is put in danger should she continue carrying her child.