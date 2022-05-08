ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

French football president hints Zinedine Zidane could replace Mauricio Pochettino at PSG, as he's asked if former Real Madrid manager may eventually succeed France boss Didier Deschamps

By Lee Davey For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet has let slip that Zinedine Zidane could soon be taking the reins at Paris Saint-Germain.

Zidane, who has been out of work since leaving Real Madrid in 2021, has been heavily linked with the newly-crowned French champions as they embark on a summer regeneration at the Parc des Princes.

The likely departure of Mauricio Pochettino at the end of the season has led to PSG's Qatari owners making Zidane their 'dream' managerial appointment this summer, but Zidane has been linked to taking over as coach of Les Bleus once Deschamps' time is up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TN45T_0fX6Jx9G00
PSG have targeted Zinedine Zidane to take managerial hotseat in place of Mauricio Pochettino
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FwdIO_0fX6Jx9G00
Zidane (left) could link up with former Madrid captain Sergio Ramos (right) at Ligue 1 giants 

'You have to be careful what you say. Zidane has shown Madrid that he has qualities that were barely imaginable,' said Le Graet to L'Equipe when queried on whether Zidane could be in the frame to replace Deschamps in the future.

'In the minds of the French, he may be a successor. But that's not my goal. We'll see. If Didier and I go our separate ways, he will surely be one of the options.'

The FFF president admitted that when Deschamps does call it quits, he can only choose the successor from those that are available.

Le Graet added: 'We'll see what happens; Zidane might take on PSG, for the France team, you have to be free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C7AZn_0fX6Jx9G00
Zidane has also been linked to taking over as coach of Les Bleus once Didier Deschamps leaves

'But today, we are going to do everything to put Didier in the best conditions to win this World Cup.'

Reigning world champions France head to Qatar this winter aiming to defend the trophy they spectacularly won in Russia four years ago when Deschamps became the third person in history to win the World Cup both as a player and a manager.

France have a deep pool of talent to choose from and with emerging talent such as Aurelien Tchouameni and Christopher Nkunku joining 2018 winners Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante, France are in a strong position to lift the trophy in Doha in December.

'We want to defend our title. But the objective is at least the last four, as usual,' said Le Graet.

When asked if Deschamps would be offered a new contract should France fail to make the semi-final, he added: 'We'll discuss that later. He is our employee, but he's also a friend. I have a very courteous relationship with him.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Former Manchester United player and coach Michael Carrick is a surprise managerial candidate for Lincoln City - with League One side on the hunt for a new boss after Michael Appleton's exit

Michael Carrick is a shock contender for the vacant head coach's job at League One club Lincoln City. The former Manchester United midfielder is looking for his first full-time managerial job and is emerging as a candidate for the role at Sincil Bank. Carrick has coached extensively at Old Trafford...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'That boy could be in any stadium and he wouldn't care': Man United U18s coach Travis Binnion lauds Alejandro Garnacho for keeping his cool to net key penalty in FA Youth Cup final win

Manchester United coach Travis Binnion praised ice-cool Alejandro Garnacho after his pressure penalty set them on the way to FA Youth Cup glory. The 17-year-old winger held his nerve to restore United's lead against Nottingham Forest with just 13 minutes remaining and went on to seal a 3-1 victory with another goal in stoppage time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

CHRIS SUTTON: Three key battles ahead of the north London derby - with Arsenal's Ben White and Gabriel aiming to shut down Tottenham's deadly attacking duo of Kane and Son

Tottenham and Arsenal face off on Thursday in what is likely to be a season-defining clash for both sides. Three points, local bragging rights, and - most crucially - a massive boost in the race for fourth spot and the accompanying Champions League spot await the winners of the North London derby.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'It's overwhelming... it's taken every ounce of me': Ange Postecoglou hails 'unbelievable achievement' after Scottish Premiership title in his first season as Celtic boss

An emotional Ange Postecoglou admitted he was lost for words after sealing his first league title as Celtic manager. Needing a single point against Dundee United a 1-1 draw at Tannadice secured the club’s tenth Premiership success in eleven years. Visibly drained by the relentless demands of his first...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Didier Deschamps
Person
Paul Pogba
Daily Mail

MATT BARLOW: It's a monster match as north London rivals bid to keep up with the big beasts... and boss Antonio Conte urges Spurs to make a statement in the top-four shootout with bitter rivals Arsenal

A decade has slipped by since Arsene Wenger first likened a top-four finish to a trophy for Arsenal and the latest person to board this train of thought can be found four miles across the capital at the Tottenham end of the Seven Sisters Road. 'It's like winning a title...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Andy Murray and top Brits may be forced to snub Queen's and play abroad in run-up to Wimbledon amid ATP threat to reduce ranking points for UK tournaments due to ban on Russian and Belarussian players

Top British players may be forced to play abroad rather than at domestic pre-Wimbledon tournaments if threats materialise to reduce or abolish ranking points at UK events this summer. The likes of Andy Murray may try to play on the grass in Germany instead of at home, should the likes...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Former US Open champion Marin Cilic rallies back from a set down to defeat Cameron Norrie and reach the last-16 of the Italian Open - with injury hurting the British No 1's fightback in Rome

Cameron Norrie became the second British hope to suffer an injury scare ahead of Roland Garros after he limped out of the Italian Open following a 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 loss to veteran Marin Cilic. The ninth seed was troubled by his right foot during the last-32 contest in Rome and...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Rangers 4-1 Ross County: Gers full of the feelgood factor in run-up to Europa League final despite losing their status as Scottish champions... as Scott Wright, James Tavernier, Fashion Sakala and Amad Diallo net in stroll

On the strangest of title-deciding nights, there were no outward signs at Ibrox that Rangers had just relinquished their status as Scottish champions. Supporters were not glued anxiously to mobile phones to check if Dundee United were able to get the late winner at Tannadice necessary to delay Celtic's coronation until the final day of the season.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Psg#Qatari#Les Bleus#L Equipe
Daily Mail

'They got him for £51m... he's probably worth £150m': Man City's capture of Erling Haaland shows how well club conduct transfer business, insists 'excited' Micah Richards - and says he expects Norway star to add 'something different' next season

Micah Richards struggled to contain his excitement at Manchester City signing Erling Haaland and said it demonstrates just how well City do their transfer business. The Premier League leaders - who extended their lead over Liverpool back to three points after Kevin De Bruyne scored all the goals in their 4-1 victory at Wolves - announced on Tuesday they had signed the Norway striker ahead of next season in a £51million deal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'It was the De Bruyne show... they didn't know how to live with him': Micah Richards lauds the midfielder's four-goal display in City's win at Wolves, while Karen Carney reveals her excitement at prospect of him playing alongside Erling Haaland

Micah Richards and Karen Carney couldn't help but sing Kevin de Bruyne's praises after he helped Manchester City beat Wolves 5-1 in their Premier League clash on Wednesday evening. The Belgium international scored four of City's goals as the Citizens went three points clear at the top of the Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola hit by MORE defensive worries with Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho doubtful for West Ham clash after being taken off injured at Wolves... where Rodri and Nathan Ake finished game as centre back pairing

Manchester City were left sweating on defensive injuries again as Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho hobbled out of the victory at Wolves. Pep Guardiola revealed there are concerns for club captain Fernandinho, who suffered a muscle problem ahead of Sunday's penultimate Premier League game at West Ham. Laporte came off after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Frank Lampard insists he is 'relatively happy' with Everton's draw against a depleted Watford to move them another point clear of the drop zone... as he concedes his side did not have the 'cutting edge' to seal the victory

Frank Lampard is happy Everton's Premier League future remains in their own hands after they moved another point clear of the bottom three with a lacklustre goalless draw at already-relegated Watford. The Toffees went into the match having lifted themselves out of the relegation zone and up to 16th -...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola can finally reveal his glee at signing Erling Haaland as Kevin De Bruyne pays the perfect tribute to Man City's new No 9 by performing his signature meditation celebration after scoring four past Wolves

It was bang on 25 minutes after Tuesday’s announcement when a black Nissan crawled out of Manchester City’s training ground. Glancing at busy television crews broadcasting on the sun-kissed forecourt, the driver seemed more than content. Gazing at the sky, tapping the steering wheel. Pep Guardiola will have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chris Sutton praises Man City's 'dominance' and 'authority' after 5-1 win at Wolves and insists 'there's no stopping Pep Guardiola's side now'... while Micah Richards hails their character after Champions League heartbreak

Chris Sutton has heaped praise on Manchester City following their 5-1 victory over Wolves in their Premier League clash on Wednesday evening. Kevin De Bruyne scored four of City's goals as they went three points clear at the top of the Premier League table and moved within four points of claiming the title.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Ivan Perisic hits a three-minute double in extra-time to fire Inter Milan to Coppa Italia glory over old rivals Juventus as boss Max Allegri is sent off (... with his own players having to drag him away from the pitch!)

Ivan Perisic went through the gears with an extra-time brace as he fired Inter Milan to victory to win the Coppa Italia final in Rome. Nicolo Barella set Simone Inzaghi's side on their way but two quickfire goals from Juventus appeared to turn the final on its head. It was...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Erik ten Hag signs off in style at Ajax as his side hit FIVE past Heerenveen to secure third Eredivisie title in four years before Dutch boss takes over at Manchester United

Ajax were crowned Dutch champions with an emphatic 5-0 victory against Heerenveen at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Wednesday, giving Manchester United-bound coach Erik ten Hag the perfect send-off. Ajax, who have now extended their record number of domestic league title wins to 36, move to 82 points from 33...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Leeds winger Dan James is sent off for HORROR challenge on Mateo Kovacic, with the Chelsea star forced off injured to make him a major doubt for FA Cup final... as Graeme Souness slams 'dangerous tackle'

Dan James became the second Leeds player to be shown a straight red card in successive weeks after his shocking tackle on Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic, who is now a major doubt for the FA Cup final as a result of the crunching challenge. Jesse Marsch's men were trailing 1-0...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

356K+
Followers
36K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy