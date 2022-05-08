ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd blow as Erik ten Hag’s top assistant manager target Fred Rutten REJECTS chance to join him at Old Trafford

By Dylan Terry
 3 days ago

ERIK TEN HAG has suffered a setback in his preparations to take over at Manchester United after his first choice assistant rejected the chance to join him at Old Trafford.

Fred Rutten, who worked with Ten Hag at PSV between 2009 and 2012, was reportedly the front runner to become the Dutchman's right hand man at Man Utd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hfTBu_0fX6JhGs00
Ten Hag has been snubbed by Rutten as he seeks his Man Utd assistant Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eDTTD_0fX6JhGs00
Rutten will join PSV instead of reuniting with Ten Hag at Man Utd Credit: Getty

But despite discussing the idea with the current Ajax boss, he has opted to link up with Ruud van Nistelrooy at PSV instead.

Speaking on ESPN Netherlands, he said: "I have a family, I have grandchildren. I want to see them every now and then."

He then went on to add: “I have a family, I have grandchildren. I want to see them every now and then.

“At Manchester United you get on a train and you can’t get off it. I want to feel comfortable in something you step into. That is the case with PSV.

“It’s nice when you have grandchildren, who you see every now and then and who can play ball with.”

Ten Hag

