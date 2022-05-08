ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Tony Ferguson released from hospital after face squashed in sickening front kick KO loss to Michael Chandler at UFC 274

By Chisanga Malata
The US Sun
 3 days ago
TONY FERGUSON was carted off to the hospital moments after his brutal UFC 274 loss to Michael Chandler - but he was released after undergoing additional medical checks.

The former interim lightweight champion was knocked out cold by new fan favourite Chandler in the second round of their Pheonix punch-up.

Michael Chandler flatlined Tony Ferguson with a brutal front kick at UFC 274 Credit: REUTERS
An elated Chandler celebrated wildly as Ferguson lay face-first on the canvas Credit: REUTERS
El Cucuy was sent to the hospital for additional medical checks after the brutal KO Credit: GETTY

Ferguson, 38, was flatlined by a picture-perfect front kick from Chandler - who snapped a two-fight losing streak.

El Cucucy - who won the first round - faceplanted the canvas and didn't come around for close to two minutes.

And the UFC's medical team sent him to the hospital to undergo additional checks as a precaution.

The beloved Ferguson, however, was promptly released after his CT (computed tomography) scans were negative.

Chandler's viral KO of Ferguson sent the Gila River Arena into a state of pandemonium.

And UFC president Dana White was blown away by the savage stoppage.

In the post-fight press conference, he said: "That was the most vicious knockout I've ever seen."

Defeat to Chandler was Ferguson's fourth on the spin, although it was the first stoppage loss of his career.

But White is adamant the Ultimate Fighter season 13 winner is far from done, saying: "He looked damn good in that first round.

"But that was a vicious knockout. but I think what needs to happen now is Tony needs to take some time off after that knockout."

The veteran promoter added: "I don't know what's next for him

"But it's not like, 'Oh my God, Tony got dominated and looks like he doesn't belong here.'

"Tony looked damn good right up until he got caught.

"And you know in this game that anybody can get caught with anything."

Comments / 7

Titan Taco
3d ago

Tony , bruh it's time to retire. Think about your health and quality of life. Your children need you healthy. Youve had a great career. No Shame in your game ✌

Reply(1)
14
ben ben
3d ago

He'll be back. Tony is a warrior! Even though he's had a losing streak he still has put forth some of his competitor's toughest wins and they've been the first one to admit it. Nothing but respect to Tony.💪👊💥💯

Reply
2
