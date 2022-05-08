ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Bono and The Edge perform surprise concert in Kyiv bomb shelter: U2 rockers entertain small crowd in subway station after being personally invited by president Zelensky

By Stewart Carr For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

U2 stars Bono and The Edge performed a surprise jam session in Kyiv today after a personal invitation from president Zelensky.

The members of the Irish supergroup tweeted images of their performance with Ukrainian Antytila's lead singer Tomos Topelia in one of the Ukrainian capital's bomb shelters.

From a station platform, 61-year-old Bono belted out U2 classics 'Sunday Bloody Sunday', 'Desire' and 'With or without you'.

'The people in Ukraine are not just fighting for your own freedom, you are fighting for all of us who love freedom,' said Bono during a break.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3disJt_0fX69cfw00
Bono (left) of the band U2 performs with Ukrainian singer Taras Topolya (right) from Antytila band, who now serves in the Ukrainian army
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1etB4I_0fX69cfw00
Bono and Antytila frontman Topolia sing alongside other members of the band during a performance for Ukrainian people
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NxOPJ_0fX69cfw00
Bono was joined by U2 lead guitarist The Edge (right) in the Kyiv jam session after they received a personal invite from president Zelensky

'We pray that you will enjoy some of that peace soon,' said Bono.

The songs clearly made their mark on the small crowd gathered underground and users on Twitter were equally moved.

John R 77 tweeted: 'Thank you Bono and Edge for the music and for making the world a better place through art, Ukraine will win this war with the world's support.'

Jackie posted: 'This is so amazing! Way to go Bono!!!'

Longing Logos tweeted it was 'really great' and Scott the Heretic added: 'I almost cried. Thanks for the share.'

But while plenty of viewers were moved by the band's show of solidarity with Ukraine, others were tickled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gjoGF_0fX69cfw00
'The people in Ukraine are not just fighting for your own freedom, you are fighting for all of us who love freedom,' said Bono during a break
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01VwD5_0fX69cfw00
The songs clearly made their mark on the small crowd gathered underground and users on Twitter were equally moved

Women's Rights posted: 'These guys are pretty good. They should start a band and try to get signed.'

The surprise appearance by Bono - a long time humanitarian who frequently lends his voice to a variety of causes including the fight against poverty and AIDS - came as air raid sirens echoed in the Ukrainian capital and fighting raged in the country's east.

At one point, Bono invited a Ukrainian soldier to sing along who called on the world's support for the embattled country as they covered 'Stand by me'.

Bono performed alongside U2's guitarist 'The Edge' to a small crowd of fans including fatigue-clad members of Ukraine's armed forces.

'It's some good emotions, that's all,' said a member of the Ukrainian territorial forces in the audience.

'It's a strange feeling, like being a child going to first grade,' said 36-year-old university lecturer, Olesia Bezsmertna, ahead of the show.

Comments / 0

Related
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Queen’s A Night at the Opera inspires Japanese take on Romeo and Juliet

A Night at the Opera, the classic rock album by Queen, has inspired a Japanese theatre production that will visit London this autumn as part of an international tour. Created by Hideki Noda, A Night at the Kabuki includes songs from the British band’s 1975 album which is best known for its singles Bohemian Rhapsody and You’re My Best Friend. The master tapes from the studio recording of the album are used in the show, which has a storyline set in 12th-century Japan and is inspired by Romeo and Juliet.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

'I remember thinking, is this what my life has come to?': The Repair Shop's Jay Blades reveals he was homeless and lived in a hostel in his twenties

The Repair Shop star Jay Blades has revealed that he ended up homeless and living in a hostel in London when he was in his twenties. The TV presenter, 52, said he became homeless when he moved back to London, which he had fled from after getting into fights, after he had his first child and split up with his then-partner.
HOMELESS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

356K+
Followers
36K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy