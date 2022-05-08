Devastating way mum-to-be discovered multiple deadly tumours caused by inhaling asbestos dust as a primary school student

A young pregnant woman was undergoing her first ultrasound when it was discovered she had multiple deadly tumours, which were caused by an asbestos-ridden classroom.

Jasmine Thomas, 27, sued the State of Victoria for $2.1million after being diagnosed with a terminal form of cancer called peritoneal mesothelioma after spending time at Footscray North Primary School in the early 2000s.

Repeated biopsies forced doctors to leave a 2cm tumour in the the then-expectant mother because it was inaccessible due to her pregnancy.

She was prescribed with methadone prior to giving birth to her son in April, 2017 before being given a terminal diagnosis because her abdomen was surrounded by the poisonous fibres.

Ms Thomas sued the state on the argument the public school's staff were negligent for allowing her to be 'exposed to and inhaled asbestos dust fibres' while at the school between 2000 and 2006, the Herald Sun reported.

Two classrooms at the school were renovated between November 2002 and May 2003, releasing asbestos from the walls and ceiling.

Documents from the Supreme Court reveal doctors found a 'mobile solid lesion' in Ms Thomas during her first ultrasound after she fell pregnant in July 2016.

After several scans, doctors decided to leave the 2cm tumour because of her pregnancy, before she was diagnosed with the terminal form of cancer three months later.

She gave birth to her first child in April 2017 but was unable to pick him up for the first six weeks of his life because of the pain she was experiencing as a result of her condition.

In the civil claim, Ms Thomas estimated she has lost $2.1million in lost earnings and medical costs.

She has recently moved back with her parents due to PTSD suffered as a result of the diagnosis.

The trial, which was set to be held in March, was dismissed after Victoria agreed to settle the case prior to it starting for an undisclosed amount.

Ms Thomas' lawyer, Leah O'Keefe, said the mother remains 'concerned about how much asbestos remains in our community, including in school buildings'.

Victoria's Department for Education refused to comment on the case or whether Footscray North Primary School remained safe for staff and students.

'As this matter is before the courts, it would be inappropriate to comment,' a spokeswoman for the department said.

The case has been settled and is no longer before the courts.