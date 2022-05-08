ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City hit FIVE past Newcastle as they bounce back from European heartbreak to move three points clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League... with Raheem Sterling netting twice

By Martin Samuel for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

If Manchester City were suffering psychological trauma inflicted by Real Madrid, they disguised it very well.

A thumping win — their biggest in the league since putting seven past Leeds on December 14 —leaves them three points clear of Liverpool, with a now-superior goal difference and just three games remaining.

Only the unpredictable nature of this most competitive league prevents us crowning them champions elect. We always think there are twists and turns to come. Maybe there aren't. Maybe City just put the whole shebang to bed as professionally as they did this match yesterday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r0bQg_0fX65xXR00
Pep Guardiola started the day by saying that Man City's Champions League exit would not affect them as Newcastle visited
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yJDrl_0fX65xXR00
Resurgent Newcastle have never won at the Etihad, although the visitors enjoyed more of the possession in the early stages

It was far from the tense ordeal some imagined. The scoreline doesn't even do their superiority justice, so here's a couple of statistics that might. Close to 10 minutes into the second half, City led Newcastle for successful passes by 108-0. And, this season, City have now scored from 20 set-pieces and conceded from one.

Since such minutiae was recorded, no team has ever enjoyed this much superiority from set-plays. They are so much more than just a passing team. Set-pieces are what Sam Allardyce and Tony Pulis' sides used to do best.

The third goal here was a case in point. Kevin De Bruyne took the corner and curled it towards the near post where Rodri had made his run.

Using the pace and spin of the ball he glanced a header past goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. It went in like a guided missile which, in its own way, it was.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ASR5C_0fX65xXR00
Raheem Sterling (right) puts City on their way, arriving at the far post behind Dan Burn to score the opener in the 19th minute
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bB5NF_0fX65xXR00
The early goal was the ideal tonic after City were cruelly dumped out of the Champions League at Real Madrid on Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28SjKZ_0fX65xXR00
Sterling celebrates with his teammates after once again using his head to good effect by nodding beyond Martin Dubravka

Not everything about City tacks towards complexity. Sometimes, a great ball is simply delivered into a great area.

The fear was the trip to Madrid would have taken too much out of City, not just the defeat but its morale-sapping manner.

Pep Guardiola countered that it would only take a day or two for his players to get it out of their system, and he was right. This was City focused and clear in their mission.

It helped, too, that Newcastle's reputation as the most improved team in the Premier League does not dally long on their form against the biggest clubs.

MATCH FACTS, PREMIER LEAGUE TABLE AND PLAYER RATINGS

ARSENAL (4-3-3): Ramsdale 6; Cedric 6, Holding 7, Gabriel 7, Tomiyasu 6; Odegaard 7, Elneny 7, Xhaka 6.5; Saka 6 (Pepe 68min, 6), Nketiah 8 (Lacazette 90), Martinelli 8.5 (Smith Rowe 78).

Scorer: Nketiah 5, 10.

Booked: Gabriel, Tomiyasu.

Manager: Mikel Arteta 7.

LEEDS UNITED (4-2-3-1): Meslier 5; Ayling 4, Koch 6, Llorente 6, Firpo 5.5; Klich 6, Phillips 5.5; Raphinha 5.5 (Rodrigo 60, 6), James 6, Harrison 6; Gelhardt 6 (Struijk 28, 6).

Scorer: Llorente 66.

Booked: Klich, Raphinha.

Sent off: Ayling.

Manager: Jesse Marsch 5.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh 6.

Attendance: 60,108.

Season at a glance

Eddie Howe has done a fine job since taking over from Steve Bruce but Newcastle have made hay against those in mid-table and lower, not the elite.

Under Howe, they have now lost to City twice, Liverpool twice, Chelsea and Tottenham. This was emphatic, with two goals in stoppage time giving the result the punch it deserved.

Those final goals are what will hurt Liverpool most. They started the day with a superior goal difference, but now trail City by four.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=499qkm_0fX65xXR00
Aymeric Laporte (left) is in the right place to score City's second after Dubravka (second from left) spills Jack Grealish's strike
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=063rOc_0fX65xXR00
The defender races away to take the plaudits after capitalising on the Newcastle goalkeeper's poor handling of the fierce shot

The fourth of the game came from substitute Phil Foden after a great run by Jack Grealish, playing arguably his best game for his new club. He outstripped Kieran Trippier, slipped the ball inside to Oleksandr Zinchenko who found Foden, shooting first time.

The fifth was Raheem Sterling's second of the game, and also the work of Grealish, slipping in a nicely-weighted pass for his England team-mate to sweep the ball into the net.

So Sterling's goals bookended the victory, and if the fifth goal was almost superfluous, the first was the most important of the afternoon. It eased the tension that can easily become suffocating for title-chasers if the goals won't come. And, for Sterling, it placed him in quite impressive and unlikely company.

When one thinks of the great headers of the ball in English football, his name is not the first that springs to mind. He's not particularly tall, often plays in wide roles and is known more as a dribbler with the ball than an aerial presence. Yet across the last four seasons, only five players have scored at least two goals in each campaign with headers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ralYj_0fX65xXR00
After one or two early scares, City dominated against the Magpies and sent themselves three points clear of rivals Liverpool
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWagy_0fX65xXR00
Rodri (second from right) ghosts between defenders to apply a lethal touch to Kevin De Bruyne's superb second-half corner
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PN6Di_0fX65xXR00
De Bruyne joins his joyful teammate to offer his congratulations on a day when the Belgium midfielder was on excellent form

Harry Kane's inclusion in the list doesn't surprise, neither does Sadio Mane, or even Chris Wood — he's not prolific but the head is what he's got. Richarlison's name might raise the odd eyebrow — but Sterling? That's quite the shock.

Yet think about it. He's a brave player, gets into good positions, risks getting hurt. He's not scared to throw himself at the problem, as he did here. Sterling is one of the most prolific scorers with his head in the Premier League — and he took some of the tension out of the game with his secret ability yesterday.

There were 19 minutes gone and City had been frustrated in their efforts when Sterling changed the mood from one of trepidation.

It was a beautifully worked move, very City, with the only surprise being the absence of involvement from De Bruyne. He was everywhere, this goal apart, taking the corners — and there were quite a few — the free-kicks, and pulling all the strings in forward midfield. Joao Cancelo was also a huge threat — and he did have a huge role in Sterling's goal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q0AJV_0fX65xXR00
Phil Foden reacts quickest to divert Oleksandr Zinchenko's attempt past Dubravka following another fleet-footed Grealish run
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cHdav_0fX65xXR00
The England youngster enjoys adding to the scoresheet and helping to extend Guardiola's perfect record against Eddie Howe

It was Ilkay Gundogan's deep centre from the left that stretched Newcastle, who were unable to adequately track Cancelo's lovely run towards the far post. He could have gone for goal but unselfishly headed it across to where Sterling had stolen in unmarked.

It was the simplest conversion, lifting the mood just at the point it seemed City might be about to have one of those days.

Until then, a lot of pressure had come to nought. Bruno Guimaraes bundled over the excellent Grealish just outside the area, but De Bruyne put his free-kick wide. De Bruyne took a corner that fell to Aymeric Laporte utterly unmarked but he blasted his shot wastefully over. Then a De Bruyne cross picked out Cancelo who, in similar space, shot wide.

Yet Sterling's goal was a calming influence. City got closer and closer to a second. A lovely bit of footwork from Sterling ended with him putting Cancelo in, but Dubravka made an excellent save at his near post. Zinchenko saw a cross flash through the six-yard box with Gabriel Jesus unable to get the vital last touch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04j7Wn_0fX65xXR00
Sterling makes no mistake as City score twice after the 90th minute, accepting Grealish's invitation to fire in the hosts' fifth
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46QUsI_0fX65xXR00
Grealish (second from left) was a persistent threat, playing a pivotal part in City building a four-goal superiority over Liverpool

And then, seven minutes before half-time, City got the cushion their domination merited. De Bruyne hit an outswinging corner to Gundogan on the edge of the area, whose shot was spilled, softly, by Dubravka. Ruben Dias was first to it, but his shot was smothered. The rebound fell to Laporte, however, who could make no mistake from close range.

Might it have been different? Certainly, had Wood taken a gilt-edged opportunity for Newcastle after six minutes. Allan Saint-Maximin struck a cross that picked out Wood poorly-marked but he headed straight at Ederson from close range.

It was exactly the sort of miss Saint-Maximin spoke of when he bemoaned the conversion rate from his crosses. Wood is in that list of five with Sterling — but he is nowhere near the threat. In the second half Callum Wilson, free of injury at last, got through one-on-one but shot straight at Ederson.

The game was over by then, mind, and maybe the title race too if City remain in this form.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AKhYd_0fX65xXR00
Howe's teams have lost on every occasion when he has taken on Guardiola and the Newcastle boss endured a tough evening
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NldvS_0fX65xXR00
Allan Saint-Maximin was a nuisance to City on the flanks, with De Bruyne earning a booking when he fouled the dangerman

Sportsmail's live blog had updates on the Premier League clash between title-chasing Manchester City and Newcastle.

All over at the Emirates!

The full-time whistle has blown at Arsenal, who have secured a massive three points in their quest to reach the Champions League next season.

You can follow all the action below, and we will have a match report from the Emirates coming very shortly.

For all that and more, just click the link below!

Follow Sportsmail's live blog for updates on this afternoon's Premier League fixtues, as Arsenal host Leeds, Everton travel to Leicester and Norwich welcome West Ham to Carrow Road.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Leicester 3-0 Norwich: Foxes bounce back from European exit as a Jamie Vardy brace and James Maddison strike heap more misery on Dean Smith's already-relegated Canaries

As he approaches a decade of service at Leicester City, Jamie Vardy proved he remains as hungry for goals as ever. The 35-year-old struck twice against relegated Norwich early in the second half to lift the mood around the King Power Stadium and help his side climb into the top 10, with James Maddison adding a third against his former club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

CHRIS SUTTON: Three key battles ahead of the north London derby - with Arsenal's Ben White and Gabriel aiming to shut down Tottenham's deadly attacking duo of Kane and Son

Tottenham and Arsenal face off on Thursday in what is likely to be a season-defining clash for both sides. Three points, local bragging rights, and - most crucially - a massive boost in the race for fourth spot and the accompanying Champions League spot await the winners of the North London derby.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Former Manchester United player and coach Michael Carrick is a surprise managerial candidate for Lincoln City - with League One side on the hunt for a new boss after Michael Appleton's exit

Michael Carrick is a shock contender for the vacant head coach's job at League One club Lincoln City. The former Manchester United midfielder is looking for his first full-time managerial job and is emerging as a candidate for the role at Sincil Bank. Carrick has coached extensively at Old Trafford...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

MATT BARLOW: It's a monster match as north London rivals bid to keep up with the big beasts... and boss Antonio Conte urges Spurs to make a statement in the top-four shootout with bitter rivals Arsenal

A decade has slipped by since Arsene Wenger first likened a top-four finish to a trophy for Arsenal and the latest person to board this train of thought can be found four miles across the capital at the Tottenham end of the Seven Sisters Road. 'It's like winning a title...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Aymeric Laporte
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Daily Mail

'That boy could be in any stadium and he wouldn't care': Man United U18s coach Travis Binnion lauds Alejandro Garnacho for keeping his cool to net key penalty in FA Youth Cup final win

Manchester United coach Travis Binnion praised ice-cool Alejandro Garnacho after his pressure penalty set them on the way to FA Youth Cup glory. The 17-year-old winger held his nerve to restore United's lead against Nottingham Forest with just 13 minutes remaining and went on to seal a 3-1 victory with another goal in stoppage time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea need a 'miracle' for Mateo Kovacic to be fit for the FA Cup final against Liverpool, insists Thomas Tuchel... after midfielder hobbled off with ankle injury following HORROR lunge which saw Leeds winger Dan James sent off in Blues' 3-0 win

Thomas Tuchel admits it will take a 'miracle' for Mateo Kovacic to be fit for Saturday's FA Cup final after he hobbled off with an ankle injury following Dan James' horror tackle. Leeds winger James was sent off for his 24th-minute studs-up lunge on the Chelsea midfielder, who had to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola can finally reveal his glee at signing Erling Haaland as Kevin De Bruyne pays the perfect tribute to Man City's new No 9 by performing his signature meditation celebration after scoring four past Wolves

It was bang on 25 minutes after Tuesday’s announcement when a black Nissan crawled out of Manchester City’s training ground. Glancing at busy television crews broadcasting on the sun-kissed forecourt, the driver seemed more than content. Gazing at the sky, tapping the steering wheel. Pep Guardiola will have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola hit by MORE defensive worries with Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho doubtful for West Ham clash after being taken off injured at Wolves... where Rodri and Nathan Ake finished game as centre back pairing

Manchester City were left sweating on defensive injuries again as Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho hobbled out of the victory at Wolves. Pep Guardiola revealed there are concerns for club captain Fernandinho, who suffered a muscle problem ahead of Sunday's penultimate Premier League game at West Ham. Laporte came off after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Premier League#European#Real Madrid
Daily Mail

'They got him for £51m... he's probably worth £150m': Man City's capture of Erling Haaland shows how well club conduct transfer business, insists 'excited' Micah Richards - and says he expects Norway star to add 'something different' next season

Micah Richards struggled to contain his excitement at Manchester City signing Erling Haaland and said it demonstrates just how well City do their transfer business. The Premier League leaders - who extended their lead over Liverpool back to three points after Kevin De Bruyne scored all the goals in their 4-1 victory at Wolves - announced on Tuesday they had signed the Norway striker ahead of next season in a £51million deal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PAUL NEWMAN: England's punt on rookie coach Brendon McCullum is a gamble but an EXCITING one… he's been one of the most influential figures in world cricket for a decade and is cut from the same cloth as captain Ben Stokes

England will take a punt on Thursday on a rookie with a love of gambling on the horses when they confirm Brendon McCullum as their new Test coach. The New Zealander, as revealed by Sportsmail on Tuesday, is the surprise choice - ahead of the more experienced Gary Kirsten - of Rob Key to join forces with new captain Ben Stokes in what promises to be an all-action, high-octane Test partnership.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'It was the De Bruyne show... they didn't know how to live with him': Micah Richards lauds the midfielder's four-goal display in City's win at Wolves, while Karen Carney reveals her excitement at prospect of him playing alongside Erling Haaland

Micah Richards and Karen Carney couldn't help but sing Kevin de Bruyne's praises after he helped Manchester City beat Wolves 5-1 in their Premier League clash on Wednesday evening. The Belgium international scored four of City's goals as the Citizens went three points clear at the top of the Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Frank Lampard insists he is 'relatively happy' with Everton's draw against a depleted Watford to move them another point clear of the drop zone... as he concedes his side did not have the 'cutting edge' to seal the victory

Frank Lampard is happy Everton's Premier League future remains in their own hands after they moved another point clear of the bottom three with a lacklustre goalless draw at already-relegated Watford. The Toffees went into the match having lifted themselves out of the relegation zone and up to 16th -...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Chris Sutton praises Man City's 'dominance' and 'authority' after 5-1 win at Wolves and insists 'there's no stopping Pep Guardiola's side now'... while Micah Richards hails their character after Champions League heartbreak

Chris Sutton has heaped praise on Manchester City following their 5-1 victory over Wolves in their Premier League clash on Wednesday evening. Kevin De Bruyne scored four of City's goals as they went three points clear at the top of the Premier League table and moved within four points of claiming the title.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Andy Murray and top Brits may be forced to snub Queen's and play abroad in run-up to Wimbledon amid ATP threat to reduce ranking points for UK tournaments due to ban on Russian and Belarussian players

Top British players may be forced to play abroad rather than at domestic pre-Wimbledon tournaments if threats materialise to reduce or abolish ranking points at UK events this summer. The likes of Andy Murray may try to play on the grass in Germany instead of at home, should the likes...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Leeds winger Dan James is sent off for HORROR challenge on Mateo Kovacic, with the Chelsea star forced off injured to make him a major doubt for FA Cup final... as Graeme Souness slams 'dangerous tackle'

Dan James became the second Leeds player to be shown a straight red card in successive weeks after his shocking tackle on Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic, who is now a major doubt for the FA Cup final as a result of the crunching challenge. Jesse Marsch's men were trailing 1-0...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'It's overwhelming... it's taken every ounce of me': Ange Postecoglou hails 'unbelievable achievement' after Scottish Premiership title in his first season as Celtic boss

An emotional Ange Postecoglou admitted he was lost for words after sealing his first league title as Celtic manager. Needing a single point against Dundee United a 1-1 draw at Tannadice secured the club’s tenth Premiership success in eleven years. Visibly drained by the relentless demands of his first...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Rangers 4-1 Ross County: Gers full of the feelgood factor in run-up to Europa League final despite losing their status as Scottish champions... as Scott Wright, James Tavernier, Fashion Sakala and Amad Diallo net in stroll

On the strangest of title-deciding nights, there were no outward signs at Ibrox that Rangers had just relinquished their status as Scottish champions. Supporters were not glued anxiously to mobile phones to check if Dundee United were able to get the late winner at Tannadice necessary to delay Celtic's coronation until the final day of the season.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Erik ten Hag signs off in style at Ajax as his side hit FIVE past Heerenveen to secure third Eredivisie title in four years before Dutch boss takes over at Manchester United

Ajax were crowned Dutch champions with an emphatic 5-0 victory against Heerenveen at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Wednesday, giving Manchester United-bound coach Erik ten Hag the perfect send-off. Ajax, who have now extended their record number of domestic league title wins to 36, move to 82 points from 33...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Ivan Perisic hits a three-minute double in extra-time to fire Inter Milan to Coppa Italia glory over old rivals Juventus as boss Max Allegri is sent off (... with his own players having to drag him away from the pitch!)

Ivan Perisic went through the gears with an extra-time brace as he fired Inter Milan to victory to win the Coppa Italia final in Rome. Nicolo Barella set Simone Inzaghi's side on their way but two quickfire goals from Juventus appeared to turn the final on its head. It was...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

356K+
Followers
36K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy