Premier League

Man Utd salaries slashed by a QUARTER after failing to qualify for Champions League as Ronaldo’s wages drop below £300k

By Kealan Hughes
 3 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED players face a wage cut of up to 25 per cent after failing to qualify for the Champions League.

United have just one game left to play and can only finish as high as sixth after their humiliating 4-0 defeat to Brighton on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GxefR_0fX64Pge00
Manchester United's biggest earners face losing out on a lot of money Credit: Rex

That means less prize money with £16million the maximum that can be paid out to Europa League qualifiers.

By contrast, the maximum prize money for qualifying for the Champions League is £72m, and according to the Daily Mail it is the United players who will feel the sting.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to earn under £300,000 a week for the first time in several years.

The striker is paid £385,000 a week but that could drop to £288,000 - if Ronaldo stays.

Another high earner David De Gea could also see his pay packet drop from £375,000 a week to around £281,000 - a cut of 25 per cent.

But United players will reportedly have the opportunity to negotiate a lesser reduction - with key players such as De Gea possibly able to avoid a drastic decrease.

The Spaniard and some of his team-mates faced a similar situation at the end of the 2018-19 campaign after finishing sixth.

The Red Devils responded to that disappointment by finishing third the following season and new boss Erik ten Hag will be hoping for a similar reaction this summer.

The Dutchman is also eyeing a number of transfer targets to help re-establish United as a top four side.

Ten Hag will reportedly be handed a £200m war chest and he is said to be plotting a raid of Ajax with Antony one of his key targets.

Upgrading the midfield is also a priority with Aurelien Tchouameni and Kalvin Phillips said to be on the transfer shortlist.

