Pep Guardiola aims barbed dig at old rival Jose Mourinho after Man City’s Champions League flop

PEP GUARDIOLA has taken a swipe at former rival Jose Mourinho following Man City's dramatic Champions League exit.

The Spaniard was powerless as Real Madrid made a sensational late comeback to deny City a place in a second consecutive Champions League final.

Guardiola is still yet to win the Champions League since leaving Barcelona Credit: PA

Mourinho was visibly emotional afterhis Roma side advanced to the Conference League final Credit: Getty

The heartbreak at the Bernabeu saw Guardiola's hopes of finally bringing the much-prized trophy to England halted again, with him without a European trophy since 2011.

Meanwhile his mood will not have improved as he saw nemesis Mourinho book his place in the inaugural Conference League final.

The former Chelsea, United and Spurs man was in tears as his Roma side beat Leicester to set up a showdown with Feyenoord later this month.

However, Guardiola failed to see a fairytale element to the Italian sides success.

The City boss claimed: "I know that the people here are obsessed with the Champions League.

"The day we win it I’m sure they will say it was because we spent so much money, not for the work behind it.

"For me it is not a question of money and the fans do not understand it.

"Roma have also spent a lot of money but they are not in the Champions League."

Mourinho's side are down in sixth in Serie A, despite the revelation of Tammy Abraham after his move from Chelsea.

The comments will potentially flare up an old rivalry which has spanned across numerous countries and decades.

En route to winning the Champions League in 2010, Mourinho's Inter Milan side knocked Guardiola's Barcelona out, sparking an infamous celebration from 'The Special One' at the Nou Camp.

The pair have also had heated exchanges during their times on either side of two of the world's biggest fixtures, clashing during El Clasico's in Spain and the Manchester derby in England.