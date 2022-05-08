I updated my floor using a stencil – it looks totally different and people can’t believe the result

A HOME interiors fan has shared how she totally transformed her floor from boring tiles using just a stencil and paint - and the results are astonishing.

TikTok account @howwedo208 revealed she had painted and stencilled a faux tile floor in her bathroom, culminating in the ultimate makeover that has left her followers wowed.

Opening up about how she achieved the fresh new white hexagonal look, the lady recorded a video of the process, which has had 80,000 likes and counting since it was first posted.

In it, she asks her followers: “Do you have an outdated tile or vinyl floor you want to update - but on a budget? Try painting it.”

She then offers a simple step-by-step guide, demonstrating exactly how she did it so that you can too.

She continues: “Start by cleaning your floor really well, then do a light sand on the floor to remove some of the sheen.

“Make sure you use a really good primer. I did two separate coats, I went around all the edges with a brush and then I finished off all the middle with a roller.”

Once the stripping and primer process done and dusted, it’s time to get down to the painting.

@howwedo208 explains: “I chose to use the porch and floor paint. I did two separate coats, making sure I allowed for plenty of dry time in between.”

Then, once the floor is painted evenly and has fully dried, @howwedo208 shows how to get creative - choosing a stylish stencil pattern for her new flooring from brand Cutting Edge Stencils.

She continues: “If you want a fun pattern, choose a stencil or you could just use painters’ tape. Keep in mind this is the most time consuming step.

“Finally, be sure to seal everything really well - this is one of the most important parts.”

The TikToker - who also offers other tips along the way, including how she wore a shower cap while painting to stop any excess paint getting into her hair - then gives her followers a look at the finished product.

The new white tiles are gleaming and bursting with personality - a fact that didn’t go unnoticed with her followers.

One wrote: “Awesome job and so creative. Looks amazing!”

Others praised her efforts telling her it looks “incredible” and dubbed it “the best painted bathroom floor” they’d ever seen.

