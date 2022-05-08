ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

I updated my floor using a stencil – it looks totally different and people can’t believe the result

By Rianne Ison
 3 days ago

A HOME interiors fan has shared how she totally transformed her floor from boring tiles using just a stencil and paint - and the results are astonishing.

TikTok account @howwedo208 revealed she had painted and stencilled a faux tile floor in her bathroom, culminating in the ultimate makeover that has left her followers wowed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y6lVL_0fX5xLY300
The home interior's bathroom floor was dated and lacked personality Credit: Tiktok/@howwedo208

Opening up about how she achieved the fresh new white hexagonal look, the lady recorded a video of the process, which has had 80,000 likes and counting since it was first posted.

In it, she asks her followers: “Do you have an outdated tile or vinyl floor you want to update - but on a budget? Try painting it.”

She then offers a simple step-by-step guide, demonstrating exactly how she did it so that you can too.

She continues: “Start by cleaning your floor really well, then do a light sand on the floor to remove some of the sheen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qfd0B_0fX5xLY300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1550oO_0fX5xLY300

“Make sure you use a really good primer. I did two separate coats, I went around all the edges with a brush and then I finished off all the middle with a roller.”

Once the stripping and primer process done and dusted, it’s time to get down to the painting.

@howwedo208 explains: “I chose to use the porch and floor paint. I did two separate coats, making sure I allowed for plenty of dry time in between.”

Then, once the floor is painted evenly and has fully dried, @howwedo208 shows how to get creative - choosing a stylish stencil pattern for her new flooring from brand Cutting Edge Stencils.

She continues: “If you want a fun pattern, choose a stencil or you could just use painters’ tape. Keep in mind this is the most time consuming step.

“Finally, be sure to seal everything really well - this is one of the most important parts.”

The TikToker - who also offers other tips along the way, including how she wore a shower cap while painting to stop any excess paint getting into her hair - then gives her followers a look at the finished product.

The new white tiles are gleaming and bursting with personality - a fact that didn’t go unnoticed with her followers.

One wrote: “Awesome job and so creative. Looks amazing!”

Others praised her efforts telling her it looks “incredible” and dubbed it “the best painted bathroom floor” they’d ever seen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sRJU6_0fX5xLY300
The TikTok star got to work by sanding and priming her floor ready to be painted Credit: Tiktok/@howwedo208
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yF5S1_0fX5xLY300
Then it was time to evenly paint the entire bathroom floor Credit: Tiktok/@howwedo208
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=427yJw_0fX5xLY300
The home interior fan created a lovely new look using a simple stencil Credit: Tiktok/@howwedo208
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11usCm_0fX5xLY300
She says it still looks brand new nine months later Credit: Tiktok/@howwedo208

