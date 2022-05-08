Michael Wacha (side soreness) scratched from Sunday's start

Per Ian Rapoport on twitter, Former Patriots RB Sony Michel is set to sign with the Miami Dolphins. (Ian Rapoport on twitter) Michel has now signed with the Miami Dolphins after spending the last half of the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Rams on the way to a Super Bowl victory. The former Patriots RB is now set to join what will be one of the deeper running back rooms in the league, one that already contains Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert. With the other two RB's aforementioned having injury problems the Dolphins may have made this signing more as an insurance play due to the risk involved with Mostert in particular. For now moving into the 2022 season all Dolphins RB's now move down the list of usability as they make each other a borderline FLEX play at least until it is determined how the touches will be split.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO