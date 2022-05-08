ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Michael Wacha (side soreness) scratched from Sunday's start

fantasypros.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Wacha was scratched from his scheduled start on Sunday against the White Sox because of side soreness. Tanner Houck will...

www.fantasypros.com

numberfire.com

Jacob Stallings catching for Marlins on Wednesday

Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Stallings will catch for right-hander Sandy Alcantara on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Merrill Kelly and Arizona. Payton Henry returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Stallings for 8.1 FanDuel points on...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Orioles' Ramon Urias scratched Tuesday, Chris Owings added late

Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias has been scratched from Tuesday's lineup versus the St. Louis Cardinals. Urias was initially set to start at second base and bat sixth. Chris Owings will now start on second base and bat ninth. Tyler Nevin is the No. 6 batter, followed by Jorge Mateo and Robinson Chirinos.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Braves beat Riley, Cards defeat O'Neill in arbitration

NEW YORK (AP) — The Atlanta Braves beat third baseman Austin Riley and the St. Louis Cardinals defeated outfielder Tyler O’Neill on Wednesday in the first salary arbitration decisions this year. Riley was awarded $3.95 million rather than his $4.25 million request. Arbitrators Richard Bloch, Steven Wolf and...
MLB
State
Texas State
The Spun

Paul DeJong Demoted On Tuesday: MLB World Reacts

Just three years removed from an MLB All-Star appearance, Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong is reportedly getting demoted. Per The Athletic's Katie Woo, "The Cardinals have sent shortstop Paul DeJong down to Triple-A Memphis, ... DeJong, a 2019 All-Star, was hitting .130 with a .417 OPS over 77 ABs. It’s expected Tommy Edman will slot to shortstop in the interim."
MEMPHIS, TN
fantasypros.com

Sony Michel to sign with Miami Dolphins

Per Ian Rapoport on twitter, Former Patriots RB Sony Michel is set to sign with the Miami Dolphins. (Ian Rapoport on twitter) Michel has now signed with the Miami Dolphins after spending the last half of the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Rams on the way to a Super Bowl victory. The former Patriots RB is now set to join what will be one of the deeper running back rooms in the league, one that already contains Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert. With the other two RB's aforementioned having injury problems the Dolphins may have made this signing more as an insurance play due to the risk involved with Mostert in particular. For now moving into the 2022 season all Dolphins RB's now move down the list of usability as they make each other a borderline FLEX play at least until it is determined how the touches will be split.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Salvador Perez collects two hits in Game 2 Sunday

Salvador Perez went a combined 4-for-9 across both games of Sunday's double header. Perez DH'd Game 2 after catching Greinke in Game 1. Perez has been an offensive disappointment, even at a shallow position like catcher, compiling 5 home runs but only 10 RBIs in 99 at-bats and carrying a below average .625 OPS. Kansas City finishes the series in Baltimore with an afternoon game on Monday, so check back closer to the 12:05 eastern first pitch to see if Perez gets the day off after Sunday's double header.
BALTIMORE, MD
Person
Michael Wacha
Person
Tanner Houck
numberfire.com

Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. sitting on Tuesday

Miami Marlins infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Chisholm will move to the bench on Tuesday with Erik Gonzalez starting at third base. Gonzalez will bat seventh versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and Arizona. numberFire's models project Gonzalez for 7.8...
MIAMI, FL
fantasypros.com

Jacob deGrom transferred to 60-day IL, won't return before All-Star Break

DeGrom has not yet made his season debut and it will be a while before we see him back on a mound in-game, as his return is now pushed back until after the All-Star break. It makes sense that the Mets are being cautious with him, as they have found success this season without him in the rotation.
MLB
fantasypros.com

11 Players to Buy Low & Sell High (2022 Fantasy Baseball)

A month’s worth of data, while still a fairly small sample size, is usually something fantasy GMs are able to slightly confide in when deciphering how well players can perform throughout the rest of the year. One trend that’s jumped off the page in 2022 is how poorly hitters across the league have fared this season. The deadened balls appear to have taken their toll on hitters at large. However, this presents an opportunity. As long as you can differentiate those who have been unlucky from those whose games have genuinely regressed, then you can capitalize on some stellar buy-low opportunities. With offense down across the board, this inflates the value of the hot starters even more, meaning that you can trade away those players at a premium.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Carlos Correa (finger) officially placed on 10-day IL

Correa's injury was initially thought to be a fracture, but subsequent tests revealed a far more minimal injury. Still, Correa has had difficulty gripping a bat, so the Twins are going to be careful and give him some rest. He shouldn't be out for too long unless the recent reports understated the injury, but Royce Lewis should see time at shortstop until Correa comes off the IL and is worth starting in all formats.
MLB
fantasypros.com

FantasyPros Baseball Podcast: Leading Off, Tuesday, May 10 (2022)

FantasyPros Baseball Podcast . MLB: Leading Off May 10th, 2022 (Ep. 507) Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn. Welcome to another episode of the FantasyPros Baseball Podcast. We are LIVE each and every weekday during the 2022 MLB Season! Get the tips needed to...
MLB
fantasypros.com

Anthony Rendon homers lefty on Tuesday

Anthony Rendon went 1-for-3 with a left-handed two-run home run and an RBI groundout in Tuesday's 12-0 win over the Rays. Yes, you read that right. With the Angels blowing out the Rays in the bottom of the eighth, Rendon stepped into the left-handed batter's box to face Brett Phillips, an outfielder, and homered to right field. Although we likely won't see him hit lefthanded very often going forward, the third baseman has shown flashes as a righthanded hitter of the fantasy value that he still holds.
MLB
numberfire.com

Baltimore's Ramón Urías scratched on Tuesday, Chris Owings to start

Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias has been scratched from Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Urias has been scratched from Tuesday's clash with the Cardinals. Chris Owings will start at second base and bat ninth versus left-hander Packy Naughton and the Cardinals. numberFire's models project Owings for 9.6 FanDuel...
BALTIMORE, MD
fantasypros.com

Keegan Thompson starts game, throws four innings on Wednesday

Keegan Thompson pitched the first four innings on Wednesday, allowing five hits, two walks, and two earned runs while striking out one. He did not factor into the decision in the Cubs' 7-5 win over the Padres. Fantasy Impact:. The 27-year-old right-hander started the seventh game of his career and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Kyle Higashioka held out of Yankees lineup versus Blue Jays

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's game against right-hander Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays. Jose Trevino is starting at catcher over Higashioka and hitting ninth. numberFire’s models project Trevino for 7.0 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and he has a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fantasypros.com

Kyle Hendricks twirls gem on Monday night

Kyle Hendricks pitched 8 2/3 innings, allowing only two hits and one walk while striking out seven to earn the win in Chicago's 6-0 win over San Diego on Monday night. The 31-year-old looked like his vintage self as he mowed down the Padres batting order throwing 116 pitches before manager David Ross pulled him. Hendricks moves to a 2-3 record with a 4.38 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with this gem. Unfortunately, fantasy managers are in the position of wondering which version of the right-hander might appear on any night. He might be more of a streaming option at this point.
CHICAGO, IL
fantasypros.com

Chris Taylor dealing with bone bruise on left knee after X-rays negative

Taylor fouled a ball of his knee on Monday and was in considerable pain, so the fact that he avoided a fracture is a huge sigh of relief for fantasy managers. An IL stint is not out of the question, however, and at the very least, Taylor had a scheduled day off on Tuesday anyway. Monitor the situation for any developments.
FOOTBALL

