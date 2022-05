Local residents stepped up and got credentialed to fill critical a need in schools Teacher shortages stressed schools nationwide as they tried to reopen buildings after the pandemic shuttered them, but Estacada School District was able to rely on a troop of substitute teachers to stay open and keep students learning. "It's important for people to understand the critical role they (substitute teachers) do play," said Jennifer Behrman, principal at River Mill Elementary School. "When we need them, we really need them," she said. The COVID-19 pandemic caused such a severe shortage of teachers and substitutes that...

ESTACADA, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO