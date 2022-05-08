ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dennis Waterman dead: Minder and New Tricks star dies aged 74 at Spanish home with wife by his side

By Ed Southgate
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

ACTOR Dennis Waterman has died aged 74 after a career spanning seven decades.

The celebrated TV star, best-known for his tough guy roles in shows like Minder, New Tricks and The Sweeney, died at his Spanish home with his wife by his side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12p3cj_0fX58FX700
Dennis Waterman has died aged 74 Credit: Getty Images - Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kdbAw_0fX58FX700
He died in Spain Credit: Getty - Contributor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OtuPH_0fX58FX700
The actor, left, pictured with George Cole, was well-known for his roles in shows like Minder Credit: Alamy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eC2nP_0fX58FX700
Dennis Waterman and his wife Pam Flint Credit: PA

Tributes today poured in for the star as his family confirmed his death.

A family statement said today: "We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved Dennis, passed away very peacefully at his home in Spain, on Saturday evening, with Pam by his side.

"The family kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time."

Waterman's cause of death is unknown.

Dennis Waterman took up his first role aged just 13 and his last film role was in Never Too Late in 2020, filmed in Australia.

He became one of Britain's best-known faces through the 1970s, when he played DS George Carter in ITV's police drama The Sweeney.

The actor then played bodyguard Terry McCann in the comedy-drama Minder, bringing London's criminal underworld to millions.

He left the role in 1989 after his seventh series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DIEfG_0fX58FX700

And he played Gerry Standing in crime drama New Tricks for more than a decade, starting when it began in 2003.

Dennis was also a singer, releasing three albums and 12 singles.

His 1983 song What Are We Gonna Get 'Er Indoors? with George Cole was 21st in the UK charts.

And he became well-known for singing the theme songs to many of his shows.

He was caricatured by David Walliams in the comedy series Little Britain as a result. The character repeatedly visits his agent, played by Matt Lucas, looking for parts.

Matt Lucas led tributes to the actor, writing: "I grew up watching Dennis Waterman's iconic performances in The Sweeney and Minder.

"His guest appearance in our Little Britain Live show at Hammersmith Apollo - in which he hilariously duetted with David's absurd impersonation of him - remains the absolute highlight of my career."

Piers Morgan added: "RIP Dennis Waterman, 74. Star of Minder, New Tricks and for me, his finest role - as Detective George Carter in The Sweeney opposite the late, great John Thaw.

"Superb actor and a great character. Sad news."

TV TRAGEDY

Sky News' Kay Burley said: "RIP Dennis Waterman. A brilliant actor who was a staple on our screens throughout the 70s and 80s. Loved The Sweeney. Loved Minder more."

Body Actor and writer Reece Shearsmith also tribute to Dennis.

He tweeted: "RIP Dennis Waterman.

"When I worked with him on 'New Tricks' he made me the best cups of tea.

"And of course I just spent the time grilling him about 'Scars of Dracula'."

Meanwhile, Paddy McGuinness said he had always wanted to be the character Terry McCann.

In a tweet, he wrote: "Myself and my Phoenix Nights cast mates used to sing the theme tune to Minder on tour and on the Karaoke! Gutted I never got to meet him, always wanted to be Terry McCann. Another icon from my childhood gone. RIP Dennis Waterman."

DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles reminisced about a charity golf trip he took alongside Waterman.

Knowles tweeted: "I played golf on a tour to Bermuda with Dennis Waterman - I'm not much of a golfer - he was - but it was time spent with him between rounds that were well worth the trip. A genuinely lovely guy. RIP.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WwKiS_0fX58FX700https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GxEud_0fX58FX700

Dennis was born in Clapham, South London, as the youngest of nine children.

Boxing was a big part of his childhood, having been first taken to aged three by his brother Ken.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Who was Dennis Waterman and what was his cause of death?

STAR of The Sweeney, Dennis Waterman has died aged 74, his family have announced. Dennis Waterman had a career spanning over 60 years and appeared in many iconic British shows. Who was Dennis Waterman?. Dennis Waterman was born in Clapham, London on February 24, 1948. He appeared in shows such...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Jethro Lazenby, son of Nick Cave, dies aged 31

Nick Cave has announced that his oldest son Jethro has died, aged 31. In a brief statement, he wrote: “With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away. We would be grateful for family privacy at this time.”. Jethro was born in 1991 to Nick...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Dennis Waterman: An actor and singer whose career spanned more than six decades

Dennis Waterman was a familiar face on British television for more than six decades.From tough cop George Carter in The Sweeney to good-hearted detective sergeant Gerry Standing in New Tricks, he was known for playing action-packed characters who had more than meets the eye.Not one to focus on a single role, Waterman was also an accomplished singer, stage actor and film star.Born in 1948 in Clapham, south-west London, as the youngest of nine children, he was surrounded by arts at a young age thanks to his older sister Joy, who ran her own amateur dramatics society and encouraged the rest...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Waterman
Person
Matt Lucas
Person
George Cole
Person
Piers Morgan
Person
Paddy Mcguinness
Person
Kay Burley
Person
Reece Shearsmith
Person
John Thaw
Person
David Walliams
Person
Nick Knowles
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
MLive

‘ER,’ ‘Judging Amy,’ actress, 48, dies after cancer battle

Veteran actress, filmmaker and producer Jossara Jinaro has passed away after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. Jinaro reportedly passed away on April 27, according to a post made to her Facebook page by her husband, Matt Bogado. “With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Tricks#Boxing#Spanish#Itv
PopCrush

Mermaid Allegedly Washes Up on African Shore: WATCH

For centuries, sailors of the high seas have reported mermaid sightings, but without scientific proof, these "fishy tales" have all been caulked up to hearsay, folklore and drunken misinterpretation. While marine biologists and oceanographers have yet to confirm the existence of merpeople, one bizarre viral clip currently has the internet...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Eye do! Bride is left in hysterics after her wedding photos came back with 'crazy eyes' Photoshopped onto everyone who blinked

The exciting moment of seeing your wedding photos quickly turned to bafflement for one bride, who was left in hsysterics after received photos that had been bizarrely Photoshopped. Anaya Ramos-Bridgeford, who lives in Pennsylvania, took to Facebook to celebrate her marriage to husband Jaylen with a selection of photographs taken...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Deadline

Steve Burton, Former ‘General Hospital’ Star Who Got Canned Over Vaccine Policy, Joining ‘Beyond Salem’

Click here to read the full article. Steve Burton has found a new home in Salem, at least temporarily: the former General Hospital star who left the ABC soap in 2021 after failing to adhere to its vaccine policy is joining the second installment of Beyond Salem, Peacock’s Days of Our Lives spinoff. DOOL head writer Ron Carlivati confirmed the news on Twitter Friday, saying “We’re BEYOND excited about this news!” It’s unclear, for now, what role Burton will play in the spinoff that will feature the much-anticipated return of super-couple Bo and Hope (Kristian Alfonso and Peter Reckell), as well as Deidre...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Woman who continued texting boyfriend after he died reveals she was blocked by new owner of number

A woman who continued to text her boyfriend of four years after his death has revealed that she was recently blocked by the new owner of his phone number. When the messages were no longer sending, she took to TikTok to share her grief with the rest of the world.Samantha Rhodes posted a video about the heartbreaking incident to TikTok on 3 April, where it has gained more than 15m views. In the viral video, Rhodes scrolled through unanswered messages she’d sent to her late boyfriend Austyn - who died this past January - including pictures of her dog, photos...
ENTERTAINMENT
People

Danny Bonaduce's Sister Says They Are 'Not Being Coy' by Calling His Illness a 'Mystery'

Danny Bonaduce is working on figuring out the cause of a new, unknown health ailment, and it truly is a "mystery," his sister, Celia, said Sunday. Two days earlier, the Partridge Family alum, 62, announced that he's taking a temporary leave from his radio show The Danny Bonaduce & Sarah Morning Show on Seattle's KZOK while seeking a diagnosis for a mystery illness. Alongside a photo of himself using a cane, Danny said that he'll "share more when I know more."
SEATTLE, WA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
425K+
Followers
23K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy