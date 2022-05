Connections of Rogue Millennium are set to stump up the required £30,000 fee to supplement the filly for the Cazoo Oaks at Epsom. Tom Clover's charge, who is owned by The Rogues Gallery syndicate, made it two wins in as many starts when lifting the Listed Oaks Trial at Lingfield last week, grabbing the glory in the shadow of the post to win by a head.

