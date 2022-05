The Who are one of the most iconic bands in rock history, but that history might have been much shorter if one of Pete Townshend's decisions played out as he intended. During a recent discussion on Audible's Music + Words, Townshend revealed that he was set to exit the band for good in the late '70s only to reverse his course after the death of drummer Keith Moon. Moon actually played a role in both decisions, according to Townshend.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO