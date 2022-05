A plea court hearing is scheduled today for a man who assaulted someone while he was at the Indiana County Courthouse in January of this year. The hearing will give 22-year-old Anthony Thomas Hockensmith of Johnstown a chance to enter pleas to charges of simple assault, resisting arrest, harassment and disorderly conduct-fighting for an incident on January 3rd. Indiana borough police were dispatched to the courthouse to assist sheriff’s deputies after Hockensmith allegedly punched a woman in the back of the head while both were at the courthouse. Deputies tried to restrain him but he resisted arrest. He has been in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $50,000 since the incident.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO