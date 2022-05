Several members of the public appeared online and in person at the Indiana School Board Meeting to discuss the racist incident at Indiana Senior High School. On April 28th, district officials found a racially insensitive threat written on a bathroom wall. That prompted a search of the school by four K-9 units and an increased police presence the next day. Last night, State Police Public Information Officer Trooper Cliff Greenfield said the investigation is ongoing, but his department is willing to discuss things with parents. The same sentiment was made by Superintendent Michael Vuckovich. Many of the comments from the public respected the fact that the investigation may take a while, but some wanted to know what was being done currently concerning not only the investigation but combating racist and bigoted behavior in the district.

INDIANA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO